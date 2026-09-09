Samsung Challenges TSMC by Launching 2nm Factory

·28·Technology
Samsung Challenges TSMC by Launching 2nm Factory

Samsung Electronics is taking a significant step in the global semiconductor market competition. According to ixbt.com, the South Korean tech giant's new facility in Taylor, Texas, is preparing to begin trial operations later this month. This move is expected to pose serious competition to its main rival, TSMC. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

Notably, even before the plant is fully operational, all its planned production capacity has already been booked by major customers. These strategic agreements open up new market opportunities for Samsung and strengthen its position.

Major Clients and Future Plans

According to the source, Samsung's primary and largest clients include tech giants Tesla and Broadcom. These companies have pre-booked capacity to meet their demand for chips based on advanced 2nm technology.

At the same time, Samsung has begun large-scale work to further expand its infrastructure. Specifically, the company is importing specialized equipment from South Korea to establish a second silicon wafer production facility. Construction of this second plant is scheduled to begin by the end of this year.

Technological Process and Competitive Advantage

The new Taylor plant will become Samsung's primary site for producing microchips based on the 2nm technological process. The successful launch of mass production could significantly strengthen the company's position against TSMC and even force some major clients to reconsider their order distribution policies.

Previously, the efficiency and yield of the new technological process were the main questions. While the yield of finished 2nm chips by Samsung was approximately 60% at the beginning of the year, recent data indicates this figure has increased significantly to about 80%.

Such technological growth and the full pre-booking of production capacity indicate that Samsung's position in the semiconductor market will further strengthen. Market experts emphasize that the full-scale operation of this plant will impact the entire industry in the future.

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