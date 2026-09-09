Honor Magic9 Pro Max flagship to feature 8800 mAh battery

A new device is being prepared that combines record-breaking autonomy and advanced photography capabilities in the smartphone market. According to ixbt.com, renowned insider Digital Chat Station revealed that the upcoming Honor Magic9 Pro Max smartphone will be equipped with the largest battery in its class. This is reported by news source.

At a time when high standards for power capacity are being set among mobile devices, the new Honor flagship is expected to fundamentally change the benchmarks in this regard. According to information shared by the insider, a massive 8800 mAh battery will be housed within the device's chassis.

The era of high-capacity batteries

This figure is expected to be the largest battery in its class. Interestingly, even the base version of the Honor Magic9, which features a more compact screen, is rumored to be equipped with a battery exceeding 8000 mAh. This will allow users to actively use the gadget for extended periods without needing a charger.

However, the only advantage of the new smartphone series is not limited to its battery capacity. The manufacturer has also paid special attention to the camera capabilities of the device, which is expected to seriously impress mobile photography enthusiasts.

Advanced camera capabilities and accessories

The Honor Magic9 Pro Max model is reported to be equipped with an advanced camera system featuring two large 200-megapixel Arrizo sensors. The main camera will have an f/1.57 aperture, a 1/1.28-inch sensor, and a gimbal-based stabilization system. It will also include a 200-megapixel Super Night telephoto lens with an f/2.6 aperture and a 1/1.4-inch sensor.

For those who enjoy high-quality long-distance photography, Honor is also preparing a special set of accessories. This kit includes a Mega Teleconverter with a 500 mm focal length and a compact Thumb Teleconverter that is approximately 81 mm long and weighs only 88 grams.

The official presentation of the new series of devices is scheduled to take place on September 28th in Beijing. This event is expected to become one of the most significant milestones in the world of technology.