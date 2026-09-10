Starlink internet connected to Kazakhstan passenger trains

According to the national railway operator KTZ, modern Starlink satellite internet has been launched on passenger trains in Kazakhstan. Currently, more than 770 carriages across 59 passenger trains in the republic are equipped with high-speed internet, significantly increasing comfort during long-distance travel. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

This project allows passengers to stay connected even while in motion. Experts note that low-orbit satellite communication guarantees a stable connection even in remote and desert areas where traditional terrestrial networks do not work, which is an important step for railway infrastructure in the Central Asian region.

Plans and expansion phases

The first trials in Kazakhstan began in 2025, with the company testing both Starlink and OneWeb technologies. Initial tests were successfully conducted on the Astana — Almaty, Astana — Oskemen, Astana — Burabay, Astana — Semey, and Almaty — Mangystau routes.

According to the KTZ plan, the scope of this service is expected to expand further by the end of September 2026. Specifically, it is planned to increase coverage to 124 trains and 1,235 carriages. This will include trains operating on 50 regular routes.

Internet speed and tariff policy

Technically, the installed satellite channel is capable of providing speeds of up to 100 Mbps per carriage. This indicator opens up broad opportunities for passengers not only to exchange text messages but also to use multimedia content.

At the current stage, passengers are offered a free basic package that allows for free messaging on platforms like WhatsApp and Telegram. In the future, it is stated that separate paid tariffs may be introduced for tasks requiring more internet traffic and for those desiring higher speeds.