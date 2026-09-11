“A Real Goal Rain in Bukhara!”: Navbahor Crushes Opponent Away

Uzbekistan Super LeagueThe 21st round featured one of the most intense and fierce confrontations fans had been waiting for. One of the main contenders for the medals, Namangan's Navbahor, visited their direct rival, Bukhara, on the road. In this clash, which would decide the fate of 3rd place in the standings for both sides, the Namangan “falcons” gave a true masterclass. Temur Kapadze His charges displayed attacking, fast, and sharp football, scoring 4 goals against the hosts and returning home with a confident 4:1 victory. So, at what minutes was the match decided, how did the young talents score, and how did Navbahor keep the intrigue alive in the championship race?

Intense start and sharp parity in the first half

The match began with a high tempo and open football from the very first minutes:

Jiyanov's quick goal: Navbahor, rushing forward from the referee's whistle, opened the scoring in just the 4th minute — agile forward Ruslanbek Jiyanov broke through the opponent's defense to put the score at 0:1 on the board;

Bukhara's quick response: Playing in front of their own fans, Bukhara was not shaken by this blow and restored balance in the 12th minute thanks to a precise strike by Asadbek Juraboev — 1:1;

Equal battle until the break: In the remainder of the first half, both clubs fought hard in the midfield, heading into the break with a draw.

Second-half benefit: 3 devastating strikes from the “Falcons” in 18 minutes

In the second half, Temur Kapadze's tactical instructions and substitutions made their mark:

Diyor Kholmatov's turning point: In the 69th minute, midfielder Diyor Kholmatov scored a crucial goal, putting Navbahor ahead again and breaking the hosts' spirit (1:2);

Shohruhbek Abdurahmonov's solid strike: The guests, who did not stop attacking, increased the lead to two goals in the 78th minute thanks to the skill of Shohruhbek Abdurahmonov (1:3);

Jasurbek Jaloliddinov's final point: In the 87th minute of the game, team playmaker Jasurbek Jaloliddinov took advantage of a mistake by the Bukhara defenders, placing the ball into the net to bring the score to a resounding 1:4.

Situation in the standings: Kapadze's team strengthens 3rd place

This bright away victory had a serious impact on the balance of power in the table:

41 points and a solid bronze: Navbahor reached 41 points, further strengthening their position in 3rd place in the Super League, and continues to chase the leaders ahead;

Bukhara falling behind: The hosts remained in 4th place with 34 points, and the gap between them and their competitor widened to 7 points, making their chances for medals significantly more difficult;

A blend of youth and skill: All four players who scored for the Namangan side — Jiyanov, Kholmatov, Abdurahmonov, and Jaloliddinov — are talents who have played for national and youth teams, demonstrating the effectiveness of the system Kapadze is building.

This major victory on the Bukhara pitch clearly proved that Navbahor has reached the peak of its form by the end of the season and will not back down in the fight for podium spots.

Do you think Navbahor, under the management of Temur Kapadze, can overtake the leaders in the remaining rounds and join the championship race? Which player's goal and performance left the biggest impression on you in today's match? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this victorious article for Namangan fans!