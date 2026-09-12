Fines of up to 8.8 million soums for those making noise at night

In Uzbekistan, punitive measures for noise disturbances that disrupt public peace at night have been strengthened. Now, in certain cases, violations can result in a fine of up to 8.8 million soums.

The law, aimed at protecting the public from excessive noise, establishes new requirements to ensure the rest and tranquility of citizens at night. Corresponding amendments have also been made to the Code of Administrative Responsibility.

According to the law, citizens who violate requirements related to household noise for the first time will be fined from 3 to 5 times the BHM (Base Calculation Amount), which is from 1.32 million soums to 2.2 million soums.

For officials, the fine for a first-time violation is set from 4.4 million soums to 6.6 million soums.

If the same violation is repeated within a year, citizens will be fined from 2.2 million soums to 3.08 million soums.

The penalty for repeat violations by officials is even higher — a fine from 6.6 million soums to 8.8 million soums has been established.

The new regulations tighten requirements regarding situations such as playing loud music at night or disturbing neighbors' peace with various household noises.