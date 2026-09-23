Rain and thunderstorms expected in three regions tomorrow

On September 24, short-term rain and thunderstorms may be observed in some regions of Uzbekistan. This was reported by Uzhydromet.

According to the report, the weather will be changeable in Andijan, Namangan, and Fergana regions. There is a possibility of brief rain and thunderstorms in some places. Daytime air temperatures will be around 25–30 degrees.

No precipitation is expected in Tashkent city. The weather in the capital will be slightly cloudy and changeable, with temperatures dropping to 15–17 degrees at night and rising to 28–30 degrees during the day.

There is also no probability of precipitation in Karakalpakstan, Khorezm, Bukhara, Navoi, Tashkent, Syrdarya, Jizzakh, and Samarkand regions. Daytime temperatures in these areas will mostly be 25–30 degrees.

In Kashkadarya and Surkhandarya, the weather will remain relatively warm. Daytime temperatures may reach 30–35 degrees.

Short-term rain and thunderstorms are also possible in some mountainous areas. Wind speeds in these locations may increase up to 13–18 m/s in some places.