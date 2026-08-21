Trabzonspor intensifies efforts to sign Eldor Shomurodov

·33·Sport
Trabzonspor intensifies efforts to sign Eldor Shomurodov

Eldor Shomurodov, captain and leader of the Uzbekistan national team, has once again become a major focus during the summer transfer window. The 31-year-old striker, who became the Turkish league’s top scorer with 22 goals in his debut season for Başakşehir, is attracting serious interest from clubs in Russia, the United States and Saudi Arabia as well as from Turkey’s leading clubs. Trabzonspor, who recently signed Liverpool star Mohamed Salah, are now seriously considering Shomurodov for the centre-forward position.

Darwin Núñez’s failed transfer and the Shomurodov option

Trabzonspor had initially wanted to sign Salah’s former teammate Darwin Núñez. However, Al-Hilal changed its plans at the last moment and decided to send the Uruguayan forward to Ad Diriyah. After that, Trabzonspor stepped up its search for a new goalscorer.

According to journalist Birol Sanjak of the influential Turkish outlet takagazete.com.tr the club is currently monitoring three centre-forward candidates:

"After the Darwin Núñez transfer fell through, Trabzonspor intensified its search for a new striker. The board is considering players such as Eldor Shomurodov, Gabriel Jesus and George Ilenikhena. The main objective is to strengthen the attack with a prolific goalscorer alongside Mohamed Salah.", — said Birol Sanjak.

Comparison of Trabzonspor’s leading shortlist candidates

Player

Age / Current club

Last season’s statistics

Transfer format

Eldor Shomurodov

31 years old, Başakşehir (Uzbekistan)

22 goals in 34 matches (Süper Lig top scorer)

Permanent transfer (Fully adapted to the league)

Gabriel Jesus

29 years old, Arsenal (Brazil)

Just 14 Premier League appearances and 3 goals

Permanent transfer (out of the starting lineup)

George Ilenikhena

20 years old, Al-Ittihad (Nigeria)

Seeking a return to Europe from Saudi Arabia

For a specific period Loan

Why is Eldor Shomurodov the best option?

Shomurodov is considered the only player among the three who is fully adapted to the conditions of the Turkish Süper Lig and capable of producing consistent performances. Last season, he played in all 34 league matches for Başakşehir and managed to score against every Turkish club except Fenerbahçe, Göztepe and Kayserispor.

Turkey’s summer transfer window runs until 4 September and Trabzonspor will hold intensive negotiations to complete the striker’s signing before the deadline.

Do you think Eldor Shomurodov can defend Trabzonspor’s colors alongside Mohamed Salah and retain the Turkish league’s top-scorer title next season?

Share your thoughts in the comments and immediately share this breaking transfer news with Uzbek football fans!

Eldor ShomurodovTrabzonsporMohamed SalahDarwin NúñezGabriel Jesus
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