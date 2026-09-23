Xiaomi presents the new Xiaomi Watch S5 smartwatch

Alongside its new flagship devices, Xiaomi has officially unveiled the Xiaomi Watch S5 smartwatch. According to ixbt.com, this modern and affordable gadget is hitting the market at a price point under $200 and is attracting attention with its advanced features. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The base version of the new smartwatch with a fluoroelastomer strap is priced at $195. Customers can also choose a $225 modification with a genuine leather strap or a special version featuring a transparent case.

Design and technical specifications

The Xiaomi Watch S5 stands out for its compact dimensions: the device features a 41mm case, with a thickness of just 9.9mm and a weight of 36 grams. The watch is equipped with a high-quality 1.32-inch display with a peak brightness of 3000 nits.

Among the models, the unique version with a transparent case deserves special attention. It features an octagonal case made of special Xiaomi Dragon Crystal glass, allowing a view of the matte-finished stainless steel components in the internal structure.

Health monitoring and features

The manufacturers have paid special attention to tracking health metrics. The device is equipped with a new optical sensor that measures heart rate and blood oxygen levels with higher precision. A special Heart Rate 2.0 algorithm has also been added to further increase measurement accuracy.

The watch also includes features for tracking women's health. There are three temperature sensors that continuously monitor changes in wrist skin temperature, which are analyzed alongside menstrual cycle data to help predict future cycles.

Safety and sports modes

Serious attention has also been paid to safety features. By pressing the side button three times, users can automatically call an emergency contact and send their precise location. Users also have the ability to share their real-time location with selected contacts.

For sports enthusiasts, the watch offers over 150 sports modes, including running, swimming, cycling, and skiing. The battery capacity has been increased by 84 percent compared to the previous generation, providing up to 14 days of autonomous operation on a single charge.