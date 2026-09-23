Xiaomi presents the new Xiaomi Watch S5 smartwatch

·28·Technology
Xiaomi presents the new Xiaomi Watch S5 smartwatch

Alongside its new flagship devices, Xiaomi has officially unveiled the Xiaomi Watch S5 smartwatch. According to ixbt.com, this modern and affordable gadget is hitting the market at a price point under $200 and is attracting attention with its advanced features. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The base version of the new smartwatch with a fluoroelastomer strap is priced at $195. Customers can also choose a $225 modification with a genuine leather strap or a special version featuring a transparent case.

Design and technical specifications

The Xiaomi Watch S5 stands out for its compact dimensions: the device features a 41mm case, with a thickness of just 9.9mm and a weight of 36 grams. The watch is equipped with a high-quality 1.32-inch display with a peak brightness of 3000 nits.

Among the models, the unique version with a transparent case deserves special attention. It features an octagonal case made of special Xiaomi Dragon Crystal glass, allowing a view of the matte-finished stainless steel components in the internal structure.

Health monitoring and features

The manufacturers have paid special attention to tracking health metrics. The device is equipped with a new optical sensor that measures heart rate and blood oxygen levels with higher precision. A special Heart Rate 2.0 algorithm has also been added to further increase measurement accuracy.

The watch also includes features for tracking women's health. There are three temperature sensors that continuously monitor changes in wrist skin temperature, which are analyzed alongside menstrual cycle data to help predict future cycles.

Safety and sports modes

Serious attention has also been paid to safety features. By pressing the side button three times, users can automatically call an emergency contact and send their precise location. Users also have the ability to share their real-time location with selected contacts.

For sports enthusiasts, the watch offers over 150 sports modes, including running, swimming, cycling, and skiing. The battery capacity has been increased by 84 percent compared to the previous generation, providing up to 14 days of autonomous operation on a single charge.

XiaomiXiaomi Watch S5SmartwatchTechnologyGadgets
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Xiaomi introduces the new Xiaomi Watch S5 41mm smartwatchXiaomi introduces the new Xiaomi Watch S5 41mm smartwatch15 September 13:21Xiaomi 18 Pro and Pro Max smartphones to feature secret screen functionXiaomi 18 Pro and Pro Max smartphones to feature secret screen function21 September 19:55Xiaomi 18 Fold becomes the best-selling foldable phoneXiaomi 18 Fold becomes the best-selling foldable phone20 September 13:56Xiaomi 18 Pro design and key changes officially announcedXiaomi 18 Pro design and key changes officially announced15 September 12:54Xiaomi introduces Smart Lock 5 Max with 2K camera and facial recognitionXiaomi introduces Smart Lock 5 Max with 2K camera and facial recognition14 September 18:52Xiaomi Mijia Air Pump 3 launched: New pocket pump for cars and bicyclesXiaomi Mijia Air Pump 3 launched: New pocket pump for cars and bicycles14 September 12:58
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Scientists calculate when Earth's oxygen will run out
Scientists calculate when Earth's oxygen will run out
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max announced
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max announced
A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)
China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)
Uzbekistan presents its first "kamikaze" drone: A major sensation at the military exhibition...
Uzbekistan presents its first "kamikaze" drone: A major sensation at the military exhibition...
Meteorite found in Antarctica changes understanding of the Solar System
Meteorite found in Antarctica changes understanding of the Solar System
Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed
Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed
iPhone 18 Pro Max and Galaxy S26 Ultra durability test
iPhone 18 Pro Max and Galaxy S26 Ultra durability test