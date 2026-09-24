Harry Kane opens up about dramatic defeat to Argentina

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Harry Kane opens up about dramatic defeat to Argentina

Bayern Munich striker and England captain Harry Kane has admitted that the heavy defeat to Argentina has become the most painful memory of his career. This dramatic and bitter exit was marked as the lowest point in the player's international career. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

Despite the failure in the World Cup semi-final at MetLife Stadium, ten weeks later the Three Lions are entering a new phase under Thomas Tuchel. The team is focusing on the upcoming Nations League and Euro 2028, but the psychological blow of the match against Argentina still lingers.

Defeat and its consequences

The unsatisfactory result had such a strong impact that the 33-year-old striker could not watch the decisive final between Spain and Argentina. Instead, he had to distract himself by playing golf in New York. According to the player, this collapse caused him more pain than the missed penalty in Qatar.

According to Goal.com, Kane emphasized in his interview that abandoning the team's characteristic style of play was the main problem. He added that losing while acting against their own principles made the situation even worse.

Future tasks and conclusions

The experienced captain, who has made 121 appearances for the England national team, admitted that problems persist in competing against strong opponents in the decisive stages of major tournaments. According to him, this could be related to mentality, personalities, or tactical direction on the pitch.

Deep discussions on this topic are required within the team. Harry Kane demands that this bitter experience should serve as a strong motivation to maintain their style of play under high pressure in the future.

Harry KaneArgentinaEnglandBayern MunichWorld Cup 2026
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Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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