Taj Mahal: Mughal Ingenuity, Mourning in Marble, and Secrets of Living History

·58·World
Taj Mahal: Mughal Ingenuity, Mourning in Marble, and Secrets of Living History

The latest destination of the BRICS media tour across India was the legendary city of Agra. Standing before the magnificent Taj Mahal, one of the Seven Wonders of the World and the architectural pinnacle of the Mughal Empire, you feel a unique sense of pride and excitement—not just as a tourist, but as a representative of a people blood-related to this great heritage.

The atmosphere here, the breath of centuries embedded in the stones, and the vivid stories of local historians evoke impressions far deeper than any prepared book knowledge.

A Testament of Eternal Mourning and Love

The Taj Mahal is not just a mausoleum, but a reflection of a tragic love story in white marble. Emperor Shah Jahan's beloved wife, Mumtaz Mahal, passed away in critical condition at the age of 39 while giving birth to their 14th child.

Before her death, the queen left the emperor three wishes:

To be kind to their children and take them under his wing;

Not to marry another woman;

To build a mausoleum without equal in the world, sealing their love for eternity.

Devastated by the loss of his beloved, 41-year-old Shah Jahan locked himself in a dark chamber for 40 days in mourning. According to legends, when he emerged, his black hair had turned completely white overnight, and he spent the rest of his life wearing only white.

Тожмаҳал: Бобурийлар заковати, мармарга сингиган мотам ва тирик тарих сирлари
Изоҳ: «Дарвозаи Равза» — Тожмаҳал мажмуасининг улкан қизил қумтошдан қурилган бош дарвозаси. Унинг пештоқидаги Қуръон оятлари ва мармар нақшлар меҳмонни сирли салтанат сари бошлайди.

The Paradise-like Charbagh and Waterfront Pavilions

Upon entering the main gate, the vast green carpet of the 'Charbagh' and the water channels dividing it into four sections open up before your eyes. Twin pavilions, 'Jal Mahal' (Water Palaces), built between 1631 and 1648, stand along the eastern and western water canals leading to the lotus-shaped pool in the center.

These ancient three-arched pavilions, crafted from red sandstone and topped with gleaming white marble domes, provide the complex not only with architectural perfection but also a unique microclimate that offers coolness from water and shade in the hot climate.

Тожмаҳал: Бобурийлар заковати, мармарга сингиган мотам ва тирик тарих сирлари
Изоҳ: Чорбоғ чеккасидаги тарихий «Жал Маҳал» кўшки ва унинг тарихи битилган тош лавҳа.

When Stones Speak: Pietra Dura and Marble That Comes Alive with Sunlight

From the foundation to the dome, the mausoleum is built of rare white Makrana marble. These stones were transported to Agra from quarries 340 kilometers away by thousands of camels, elephants, and carts.

The unique properties of this marble are astonishing:

It changes color according to the time of day: it takes on a pinkish hue at dawn, shines milky white under the midday sun, and casts a mysterious silvery glow in the evening and on moonlit nights.

The miracle of Pietra Dura (inlay work): The flowers and patterns on the walls are not painted. The white marble was carved, and precious stones brought from different corners of the world—red coral, turquoise, lapis lazuli, jasper, and malachite—were masterfully inlaid.

Dynastic Secret: There is a mortar that binds these stones to the marble so firmly that even after nearly 400 years, not a single stone has fallen out. The secret recipe for this art and adhesive has been passed down from father to son among a single family of craftsmen for centuries.

Тожмаҳал: Бобурийлар заковати, мармарга сингиган мотам ва тирик тарих сирлари
Изоҳ: Муаззам Тожмаҳалнинг марказий қисми. Оппоқ Макрана мармари қуёш нурида бетакрор жилваланади.

Incredible Engineering: Earthquake Risk and Optical Proportion

If you look closely at the four massive minarets next to the central building of the Taj Mahal, you will notice that they are not vertical but intentionally tilted slightly outward. This is the genius of Mughal engineers, carefully calculated to ensure that in the event of a potential major earthquake, the minarets would fall outward rather than onto the magnificent central dome.

Architectural balance is strictly maintained in the complex: while a red sandstone mosque stands to the left of the mausoleum, a guest house building was erected on the right to complete the visual symmetry.

Today, this unique historical monument is being preserved like the apple of one's eye. Every guest climbing to the white marble upper platform is provided with special shoe covers, and ecological cleanliness is strictly monitored within the site.

This magnificent monument, where Shah Jahan and Mumtaz Mahal found their eternal rest on the banks of the Yamuna River, continues to amaze the whole world even after centuries. Feeling that our own roots are closely intertwined with such a great civilization and architectural genius gives each of us infinite pride.

Follow the special reports from Agra.

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Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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