A 34-year-awaited miracle: A baby is born on a Scottish island

For the first time in 34 years, a baby has been born on the remote Scottish island of North Ronaldsay. Interestingly, the child's birth was originally planned to take place in Costa Rica, CNN reports.

The baby's parents, Alice Traill Ford and Jorge Suarez, spend part of the year in North Ronaldsay and the rest of the time in Costa Rica. When the family arrived on the island in mid-September, Alice unexpectedly went into labor.

As a result, a new life was brought into the world on the remote island on September 15.

Alice Traill Ford's family has a long historical connection to North Ronaldsay. Her ancestors purchased the island in 1727, and Alice has visited the area every year since her childhood.

The woman noted that the island holds a special place in her life and she feels a deep connection to this place.

North Ronaldsay is considered one of the least populated areas. According to 2024 data, 72 people lived on the island, while the current permanent population stands at 51.

The island is about 4.8 kilometers long and around 3.2 kilometers wide.

One of the main reasons for such a long hiatus is the near absence of medical infrastructure on the island. There are no hospitals or doctors here, and the sole resident medical staff member consists of just one nurse.

Therefore, the birth of a baby on the island after 34 years has become an extraordinary and memorable event for the local residents.