NASA Administrator Announces Timeline for Accelerating Artemis Program

·23·Technology
NASA Administrator Announces Timeline for Accelerating Artemis Program

The administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), Jared Isaacman, speaking at Payload's Off World conference, announced that updated plans for accelerating the Artemis program will be presented in early October. These long-awaited changes will clarify the mission schedule for the human return to the Moon and are expected to be a significant step in the international space race. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, the announcement of the new schedules may coincide with the launch of the Crew-13 mission to the International Space Station. Explaining the rationale for this step, the agency head emphasized that many complex factors must align for a successful lunar landing, making it essential to provide the public with a clear and updated outlook.

The main driver and goal in the space race

Isaacman identified competition with China as the primary factor forcing the acceleration of the process. Both nations are investing heavily in lunar infrastructure and operating on aggressive timelines. Addressing the question of what constitutes 'victory,' the administrator answered with precision, stating that the key indicator is which nation's flag will be on the spacesuit of the next person to step onto the lunar surface.

The agency head stated that he views the transformation of NASA's internal culture as his primary success, rather than specific mission milestones. According to him, reaching the stage of building a lunar base during his tenure depends more on luck and circumstances than on personal management alone. This requires the right policy, Congressional support, sufficient budget, and flexibility to converge simultaneously.

2027 – The year of execution and future plans

Isaacman cited cultural changes within the agency and NASA's 'ability to execute' as the two controllable factors. He described 2027 as the 'year of execution,' warning representatives of the space industry not to expect further major changes or pivots. However, he added that significant changes in aeronautics are possible, noting that much work remains to restore that sector to its former glory.

He also addressed social media discussions, firmly opposing the idea that NASA could be transferred under the jurisdiction of the Department of Commerce. In his view, if the primary goal were to extract maximum economic benefit from every initiative, the agency might belong there, but NASA is an essential organization with a broader and more independent mission.

NASAArtemisSpaceMoonExploration
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

NASA is developing a new and simplified spacesuit for initial Moon landingsNASA is developing a new and simplified spacesuit for initial Moon landings3 September 20:57Artemis 2 Astronaut Urges NASA to Modify Lunar Landing PlanArtemis 2 Astronaut Urges NASA to Modify Lunar Landing Plan26 July 02:20Vast opens a dedicated division to participate in the Lunar programVast opens a dedicated division to participate in the Lunar programYesterday 00:57Starship rocket system could be launched on a weekly basis starting in 2027Starship rocket system could be launched on a weekly basis starting in 202729 August 09:53Giant crater appears on the Moon's surfaceGiant crater appears on the Moon's surface17 September 00:54NASA and IBM have created the most complete AI map of the MoonNASA and IBM have created the most complete AI map of the Moon14 September 22:27
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Scientists calculate when Earth's oxygen will run out
Scientists calculate when Earth's oxygen will run out
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max announced
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max announced
A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)
China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)
Uzbekistan presents its first "kamikaze" drone: A major sensation at the military exhibition...
Uzbekistan presents its first "kamikaze" drone: A major sensation at the military exhibition...
Meteorite found in Antarctica changes understanding of the Solar System
Meteorite found in Antarctica changes understanding of the Solar System
Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed
Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed
iPhone 18 Pro Max and Galaxy S26 Ultra durability test
iPhone 18 Pro Max and Galaxy S26 Ultra durability test