Uzbekistan's medals at the Asian Games reach 30

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Uzbekistan's medals at the Asian Games reach 30

At the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, the Uzbekistan delegation has brought its total number of medals to 30. The latest prize was won by artistic gymnastics representative Rasuljon Abdurahimov.

Abdurahimov scored 14.433 points in the parallel bars final, earning a bronze medal.

Thus, the Uzbekistan delegation currently has 6 gold, 15 silver, and 9 bronze medals.

Rasuljon Abdurahimov's prize brought the delegation's total medal count to 30.

Aichi-Nagoya Asian GamesRasuljon AbdurahimovUzbekistan sports delegationartistic gymnastics
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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