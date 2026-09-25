Ravshan Haydarov speaks out openly after defeating Saudi Arabia 3-0

Following the Uzbekistan youth national team's emphatic 3-0 victory over Saudi Arabia U-23 in the quarterfinals of the Asian Games, head coach Ravshan Haydarov shared sensational and important thoughts at the post-match press conference.

Expressing gratitude to his players, the experienced specialist noted that control on the pitch was completely in the hands of our representatives and that the guys did not lose concentration until the very end: "I want to thank the guys. They showed patience and maintained focus until the end of the match. This very team has repeatedly failed to clear the quarterfinal hurdle in many major tournaments. Therefore, today's crushing victory is of enormous psychological significance. We have reached the semifinals, but we do not intend to stop here. We won bronze at the previous Asian Games, which means our goal this time is certainly to improve upon that result!".

The coach also emphasized that this generation is being systematically prepared for future Olympic qualifiers, and his team will fight for a spot in the final against the winner of the Japan vs. DPR Korea match in the semifinals.

"Broken syndrome, improving on bronze, and a step towards the final": 5 main points of Haydarov's statement

The most important points put forward by the head coach at the press conference:

Psychological barrier removed: Ravshan Haydarov noted that the team's long-standing problem of being unable to pass the quarterfinals has been brought to an end;

A milestone higher than a bronze medal: A higher result than the bronze at the previous Asian Games — the final and the gold medal — is targeted;

Complete match control: The coach praised the patient and flawless tactical control established over Saudi Arabia throughout the 90 minutes;

Foundation for Olympic qualifiers: This team is being systematically prepared step-by-step for the upcoming Olympic qualification cycle;

Famous opponent in the semifinals: Uzbekistan U-23 will have to overcome the hurdle of either Japan or DPR Korea on the road to the final.

Uzbekistan U-23: Comparison of previous Asian Games results and new goals

The dynamics and criteria of growth for Ravshan Haydarov's team:

Criteria and Stages Result at the previous Asian Games Current Asian Games and Haydarov's Ambition Tournament milestone Bronze medal winner Better than bronze: Gold/Silver (Path to the final) Quarterfinal hurdle Regular difficulty and psychological pressure Absolute dominance 3-0 over Saudi Arabia Style of play and condition Result-oriented defensive game Flawless ball control, pressing, and patience Strategic task Medalist in a regional tournament Prepared squad for future Olympic qualifiers Next test (Semifinals) Traditional continental rivals Strong winner of the Japan vs. DPR Korea clash

Sports and tactical expertise: Why are these words from Haydarov a hint at a championship?

Conclusions of football analysts and sports experts:

The significance of the "quarterfinal syndrome": In youth football, the biggest barrier is not physical, but psychological pressure; overcoming a complex and aggressive opponent like Saudi Arabia with a 3-goal margin and passing the quarterfinals has awakened a championship mentality in the guys;

Olympic cycle and state system: Haydarov noting the systematic work in the national football pyramid is no coincidence; if these youngsters get used to the pressure of major tournaments starting now, they will become an experienced team by the time of the upcoming Olympic qualification;

Japan or DPR Korea hurdle: In the semifinals, they will face East Asia's high-speed school; however, the solid defense that kept Saudi Arabia away from our goal and reliable play will be quite enough to open the door to the final.

In your opinion, will Ravshan Haydarov's team defeat Japan or DPR Korea in the semifinals and reach the final of the Asian Games? Did the 3-0 victory in the quarterfinals make our national team the top contender for the gold medal? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share the analysis of our national team ahead of the semifinals with all football fans!