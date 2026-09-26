NASA mission to rescue Swift telescope fails

·3·Technology
NASA mission to rescue Swift telescope fails

A unique attempt to extend the life of NASA's famous Swift space observatory has ended in failure due to unexpected technical malfunctions. The specialized robotic apparatus, named LINK and valued at $30 million, deorbited on September 25 and burned up in Earth's atmosphere. This project was expected to be a significant step in reducing space debris and rescuing orbital assets that have become legendary for their reliability. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, the LINK apparatus, developed by Katalyst Space, was successfully launched from the Marshall Islands on July 3 of this year. The mission's primary plan was to capture the Swift telescope, which lacks its own propulsion system, using special robotic arms in space and boost it to a higher orbit. This would have significantly extended the operational life of the scientific observatory, which has been active since 2004.

Orbital tests and unexpected malfunctions

In the initial phase, the flight proceeded as planned, and LINK successfully performed its first orbital maneuvers. However, during the full system activation process, serious problems arose in controlling the spacecraft. As a result of an electronic failure shortly after reaching space, two of the three reaction wheels failed. Subsequently, a malfunction was also detected in the reaction control system valve.

Due to battery and control issues, LINK began spinning uncontrollably, reaching an angular velocity of 9 degrees per second. As a result, communication with the apparatus was lost. Engineers managed to partially restore control using the remaining reaction wheel and orientation thrusters, but this process consumed a significant amount of fuel.

Change of original plan and additional experiments

After a thorough analysis of the situation, NASA and Katalyst Space specialists concluded that the remaining fuel reserves were insufficient to safely capture the Swift telescope and boost its orbit. Therefore, on August 19, the parties officially abandoned the original rescue operation. Given the circumstances, it was decided to use the remaining orbital life of the apparatus for additional scientific experiments.

Specialists tested the operation of the three robotic manipulators on board LINK in space. Additionally, the apparatus was brought within 12–15 km of the Swift telescope, and unique images of the observatory were captured from that distance. In total, LINK operated in orbit for 85 days.

Importance of the Swift observatory

Operating in space since 2004, the Swift telescope was specifically created to record and study the most powerful energetic events in the universe — gamma-ray bursts. The main advantage of this object is its high reaction speed; once it detects a burst, it can immediately turn toward the source and help other telescopes begin observations.

Although the observatory was originally designed for a two-year lifespan, it has been successfully operating for over two decades. However, due to high solar activity, the expansion of the upper atmosphere and increased drag for low-orbit assets remain the primary reasons for the decline of Swift's orbit.

NASASwiftSpaceTechnologyAstronomy
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

NASA restarts the Neil Gehrels Swift telescopeNASA restarts the Neil Gehrels Swift telescope1 September 16:27Katalyst slows down spacecraft and continues Swift missionKatalyst slows down spacecraft and continues Swift mission10 August 18:30NASA launches new 34-meter communication antenna in CaliforniaNASA launches new 34-meter communication antenna in California7 September 04:29Hubble Space Telescope completes its 200,000th orbit around EarthHubble Space Telescope completes its 200,000th orbit around Earth24 September 10:28Giant crater appears on the Moon's surfaceGiant crater appears on the Moon's surface17 September 00:54NASA Cancels Unique Operation to Rescue Space TelescopeNASA Cancels Unique Operation to Rescue Space Telescope20 August 07:25
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Scientists calculate when Earth's oxygen will run out
Scientists calculate when Earth's oxygen will run out
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max announced
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max announced
A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)
China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)
Uzbekistan presents its first "kamikaze" drone: A major sensation at the military exhibition...
Uzbekistan presents its first "kamikaze" drone: A major sensation at the military exhibition...
Meteorite found in Antarctica changes understanding of the Solar System
Meteorite found in Antarctica changes understanding of the Solar System
Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed
Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed
iPhone 18 Pro Max and Galaxy S26 Ultra durability test
iPhone 18 Pro Max and Galaxy S26 Ultra durability test