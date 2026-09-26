Real Madrid concerned over Kylian Mbappe injury

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Real Madrid concerned over Kylian Mbappe injury

Real Madrid are deeply concerned following a knee injury sustained by their star forward Kylian Mbappe. Despite scoring the decisive goal for the France national team, the captain was forced to leave the pitch early due to the injury, creating a difficult situation for the Spanish giants ahead of crucial upcoming matches. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Zinedine Zidane secured a 1-0 victory in his first match as head coach of the France national team in Turkey. The lone goal was scored by Kylian Mbappe. However, an unfortunate incident in the final minutes cast a shadow over the team's joy.

Injury details and medical examination

According to a statement from the French Football Federation (FFF), the forward suffered a hyperextension of his left knee, affecting the ligaments. Consequently, the player has been released from the national team camp and returned immediately to Spain to be assessed by Real Madrid doctors.

The club's medical staff has begun in-depth examinations to assess the player's exact condition. According to initial expert estimates, recovery time may vary depending on the severity of the injury:

  • Mild strain — 2 to 3 weeks on the sidelines
  • Moderate injury — 4 to 6 weeks out
  • Complications — 8 to 12 weeks recovery period
The only positive takeaway after the match in Turkey is that Mbappe was able to walk out of the dressing room without crutches or assistance, albeit with a slight limp.

A tough test for Real Madrid

This injury comes at the worst possible time for Los Blancos. The Spanish giants are in a critical phase of the season and were already facing several issues. In particular, the inconsistency in Vinicius Junior's recent performances has impacted the team's attacking line.

Furthermore, players such as Federico Valverde, Rodrygo, and Brahim Diaz are already in the club's infirmary. Kylian Mbappe's absence further limits the coaching staff's options and severely complicates the team's preparation for a congested fixture list.

Real MadridKylian MbappeLa LigaFootballInjury
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Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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