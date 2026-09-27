Crawling Wonder: 150-ton giant crane amazes engineers (video)

·62·Technology
Crawling Wonder: 150-ton giant crane amazes engineers (video)

A new technological marvel that radically transforms green energy infrastructure has been introduced in the modern heavy machinery and engineering industry. Specially designed by experts to build the tallest and most powerful wind generators, the presentation of the colossal 150-ton "crawling" crane has caused a major sensation internationally. This unique machine is capable of climbing step-by-step toward the heights, gripping massive columns tightly with its powerful hydraulic clamps and mimicking the movement of a caterpillar.

Most importantly, to ensure human safety, the system is fully automated and controlled remotely from the ground via a remote control panel. This engineering invention opens up the opportunity to construct and install huge wind turbines up to 390 meters in height — equivalent to a 100-story skyscraper.

"150-ton giant, 390-meter height, and remote control": 5 key points of the unique crane

The most important official indicators and facts from the revolutionary engineering technology:

  • 150-ton power: A robust construction and enormous lifting capacity that fully meets the demands of heavy industry;

  • Ability to crawl up to 390 meters: The machine allows for the construction of wind turbines the height of a 100-story building;

  • Biomimetics and caterpillar movement: The crane squeezes columns with hydraulic mechanisms and moves upward like a living organism;

  • 100% safe remote control: Specialists perform all movements from the ground using a control panel and digital sensors;

  • Huge savings in green energy: The problem of assembling massive generators at heights where traditional cranes cannot reach has been completely solved.

Transformation of construction machinery: Comparison of traditional tower cranes and the crawling crane

A table of superiority indicators of this new 150-ton technology over conventional mechanisms:

Indicators and parameters

Traditional heavy auto and tower cranes

New 150-ton crawling giant crane

Maximum service height

Limited (becomes difficult around 150–200 meters)

Up to 390 meters (at the level of a 100-story skyscraper)

Movement and climbing method

Adding complex sections from below or supports

Crawling like a caterpillar by hugging the column with clamps

Machine's own weight and scale

Huge platforms weighing hundreds of tons and heavy foundations

Compact and mobile 150-ton perfect block

Operator and human safety

High risk of working at great heights in the cabin

Fully safe remote control from the ground

Construction site requirement

Wide area, road expansion, and preparation

Movement along the existing column, occupying minimal space

Main specialization

General construction and standard blocks

Building record-breaking tall wind generators

Engineering and technological expertise: Why is this machine a revolution for green energy?

Conclusions of design engineers, mechanical scientists, and energy experts:

  • "Biomechanics and the power of hydraulic clamps": The step-by-step compression technology based on caterpillar movement distributes the weight proportionally onto the column itself; this guarantees that the crane stands firmly without vibrating even at heights with high wind speeds;

  • Conquering the 390-meter limit: Since wind force is weaker on the ground, generators are being built taller worldwide — as height increases, wind flow multiplies several times over; thanks to this crane, humanity can build giant generators at a height of 100 stories, which was previously impossible, and exponentially increase electricity generation;

  • Drastic reduction in logistics and costs: Previously, building tall wind generators required supercranes, which were very few in number worldwide and extremely expensive to transport; the crawling mechanism saves several million dollars in construction costs and shortens timelines.

Do you think such inventions, capable of crawling up to the height of a 100-story building, can fundamentally change urban planning and skyscraper construction in the future? How do you feel about machines working remotely instead of humans completely squeezing out human labor in construction? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this interesting analysis reflecting the engineering wonder with your loved ones!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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