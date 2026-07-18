Hungary Blocks Again: Is Ukraine's EU Accession at Risk?

·33·World
Hungary Blocks Again: Is Ukraine's EU Accession at Risk?

Ukraine's European Unionaccession negotiations have encountered new resistance. Hungary unexpectedly refused to support the process of opening the second and third clusters of negotiations. This was reported by the Ukrainian publication 'European Pravda', citing its sources within the European Union.

Zamin.uz presents the disputes that occurred at the European Union Council working group meeting and the reasons behind Budapest's decision.

Ukraine's EU Accession Negotiations: The Fate of the Clusters

It is reported that this sharp decision was made on July 17 at a meeting of the Council of the European Union's Working Party on Enlargement (COELA). The areas for negotiation and their current status are reflected in the table below:

Cluster number and area

Current status and Hungary's position

Cluster 1: 'Fundamentals'

Officially opened by EU foreign ministers on June 15.

Cluster 2: Internal Market issues

Opening was not supported by Hungary on July 17.

Cluster 3: Competitiveness and inclusive economic growth

Hungary refused to open it for Ukraine but supported sending the request for Moldova.

Cluster 6: External relations

Negotiations for both countries officially began on July 14.

Disagreement at the meeting: Attempt to separate Ukraine and Moldova

In fact, working group members planned to send a letter requesting Ukraine and Moldova to submit their formal negotiating positions on these two clusters. However, Hungary unexpectedly opposed Ukraine, supporting the request only for Moldova regarding the third cluster.

According to the publication's sources, several other EU member states firmly rejected the proposal to consider Ukraine and Moldova separately in the negotiation process, i.e., to decouple them. As a result, no final decision was reached on this issue.

This topic will be re-discussed at the next COELA meeting on July 22. This meeting is the last one before the EU's summer break, after which the working group's activities will be suspended until September 1.

How is Hungary explaining its position?

Although the process of Ukraine's EU accession officially began in Luxembourg in June 2024, practical negotiations had been stalled until June 2026 due to Hungary's opposition. At the end of June, Hungary was the only country that blocked the sending of a joint statement supporting accession to the European Council and the European Commission.

Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar provided the following explanation for the country's firm position:

'Opening all six negotiation clusters for Ukraine at once is not the right decision. Such a step could send the wrong political signal to Western Balkan countries like Serbia, Albania, Montenegro, and North Macedonia, which have been working toward EU membership for many years.'

Time will tell whether Kyiv's next practical steps toward the EU will continue in the autumn or if a solution will be found at the final meeting before the summer break.

UkraineHungaryEuropean UnionAccessionDiplomacy
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

A Horrific Night in Ukraine: Russia Launches Massive Missile and Bomb AttacksA Horrific Night in Ukraine: Russia Launches Massive Missile and Bomb AttacksToday, 09:48Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, RonaldoFatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, RonaldoToday, 05:23Home demolitions in Palestine cause painful scenes once againHome demolitions in Palestine cause painful scenes once againToday, 05:18Israel plans to surround prison with crocodiles to prevent escapesIsrael plans to surround prison with crocodiles to prevent escapesToday, 03:18For the first time in history, robots competed in an MMA fightFor the first time in history, robots competed in an MMA fightYesterday, 21:40Pelé's final match jersey sold at auction for nearly $5 millionPelé's final match jersey sold at auction for nearly $5 millionYesterday, 19:13
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
Viral toy sends children to the hospital
Viral toy sends children to the hospital
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time
Why does the Blood Falls in Antarctica flow red?
Why does the Blood Falls in Antarctica flow red?