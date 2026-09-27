Two-year-old child sets two records before turning three

British toddler Jude Owens, before even turning three years old, has broken two Guinness World Records in snooker and pool.

Jude started playing snooker at a very young age. He stood out from his peers by executing complex shots on a full-sized adult table.

According to Guinness World Records, at 2 years and 261 days old, Jude became the youngest person to pot two balls in a single shot in snooker.

Not long after, he set another record. At 2 years and 302 days old, Jude successfully executed a bank shot in pool, becoming the youngest record-holder in that category as well.

Interestingly, Jude uses a special stool to reach the standard adult snooker table. Despite this, he has captured everyone's attention with his ability to accurately execute difficult shots.

Thus, before even reaching the age of three, Jude Owens entered the Guinness Book of Records as a double record-holder.