iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max sales set a record in China

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iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max sales set a record in China

Apple's latest flagships, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, are seeing unprecedented demand in the Chinese market. According to data from RDObservation, nearly 1.3 million units were purchased in the country during the first week of sales. This is considered a significant achievement for the high-end gadget market. This is reported by Ixbt.com.

Sales figures and growth rate

Based on statistical analysis, the first-week performance of the new generation devices is approximately 15 percent higher than that of the iPhone 17 Pro series released last year. In turn, last year's flagships also performed better than the previous iPhone 16 Pro models. This indicates that Apple's position in China is strengthening year by year.

The high pace of sales on the very first day is particularly noteworthy. It is reported that within the first 24 hours after the launch, nearly 322,800 iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max units found their owners in the Chinese market. This first-day figure is nearly 30 percent higher than that of the iPhone 17 Pro series from last year.

Technical capabilities and pricing policy

As a reminder, Apple officially introduced the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max on September 10 of this year. In the Chinese market, the starting prices for these smartphones are 1490 and 1640 USD, respectively. Despite the high prices, customers are actively acquiring the new devices.

This high interest and demand are driven by significant technical upgrades to the flagships. Specifically, the devices are equipped with the following features:

  • The new Apple A20 Pro processor, which ensures high performance
  • A further reduced notch that minimizes screen obstruction
  • An updated 48-megapixel camera with variable aperture and advanced features
Experts believe that technological upgrades and improved camera capabilities are having a decisive impact on consumer choice. Achieving such results in a massive market like China is considered one of Apple's major commercial successes this season.

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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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