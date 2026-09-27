Long-awaited presidential elections that sparked significant political resonance have come to an end in the global chess community. According to Reuters, 38-year-old Kazakhstani businessman of Russian origin, founder of Freedom Holding Corp, and a figure on Ukraine's sanctions list, Timur Turlov, has been elected as the head of the International Chess Federation (FIDE). Having renounced his Russian citizenship in 2026 and obtained a Kazakh passport, Turlov initially ran for the vice-presidency alongside former president Arkady Dvorkovich.

However, in the summer of 2026, after Dvorkovich — who fell under European Union sanctions — withdrew his candidacy, Turlov personally ran for the presidency and won the elections held on September 26. In an effort to soften sharp criticism from Western and Ukrainian circles surrounding FIDE, Turlov took an unexpected compromise step: he supported the appointment of Mykhailo Podolyak, advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, to the position of FIDE Vice-President.

“The 38-year-old billionaire, the FIDE throne, and the Podolyak factor”: 5 key points of the elections

The most important official facts regarding the global changes in FIDE leadership:

Timur Turlov is the new FIDE President: The Kazakh businessman won the elections held on September 26, 2026;

Dvorkovich's departure and sanctions: Arkady Dvorkovich, who fell under EU sanctions, suspended his powers and openly supported Turlov's candidacy;

Ukrainian sanctions pressure: Turlov and his company Freedom Holding Corp remain under Ukrainian sanctions;

Mykhailo Podolyak's vice-presidency: To mitigate criticism, the advisor to the Ukrainian Presidential Office is being appointed as FIDE Vice-President;

Search for political balance in chess: The organization is attempting to diplomatically reduce tensions between Russian influence and European pressure.

Changes in FIDE leadership: Comparison between the Dvorkovich era and the Turlov era

Table of indicators for power transition and political balance within the organization:

Criteria and Directions Arkady Dvorkovich Era Timur Turlov Era (New Leadership) Leader's Citizenship and Status Russian citizen, former Deputy Prime Minister Kazakhstani citizen, international investor, and billionaire International Sanctions Status Fell directly under EU sanctions in 2026 Under Ukrainian sanctions (but not on EU/US lists) Commercial and Financial Backbone Freedom Holding Corp served as the main sponsor Direct financial might of Freedom Holding and Turlov Relations with Ukraine and the West Severe pressure, threat of tournament boycotts Compromise through inviting Mykhailo Podolyak as Vice-President Main Goal and Direction Protecting the organization from political isolation Complete depoliticization of global chess and business expansion

Geopolitics and Sports Expertise: Why is Turlov's election revolutionary for the chess world?

Conclusions from international sports analysts, diplomats, and grandmasters:

“Financial independence and the FIDE budget”: In recent years, the world chess crown and Grand Prix tournaments have been funded precisely by Turlov's structures; delegates chose Turlov's candidacy as the most reliable sponsor to prevent the organization from financial bankruptcy;

Podolyak diplomacy and unique balance: Bringing Mykhailo Podolyak into the FIDE leadership is a carefully calculated geopolitical move by Turlov; this step aims to block boycott calls from Kyiv and Europe and steer chess away from a major sanctions war;

Central Asia and Kazakhstan's standing: For the first time in FIDE history, a representative of the Central Asian region has become the number one figure in world chess; this paves the way for a new wave of global chess investments into the region, including Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

Do you think Timur Turlov becoming the head of FIDE and Mykhailo Podolyak coming to the vice-presidency will be able to save world chess from political conflicts? What new doors of opportunity do you think a Central Asian representative reaching the pinnacle of world chess will open for our country's sports? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this major turning point analysis in sports politics with all chess enthusiasts!