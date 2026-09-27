An intense day at the Asian Games: 5 Uzbek boxers to step into the ring tomorrow

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An intense day at the Asian Games: 5 Uzbek boxers to step into the ring tomorrow

At the ongoing Asian Games in Japan, the Uzbekistan boxing national team is entering the next decisive stage of competition. According to the tournament schedule, tomorrow 5 skilled representatives of our national team will continue their march towards medals and step into the ring. The day's program stands out not only for its high competitiveness, but also for classic matchups that boxing fans eagerly await. In particular, two of tomorrow's clashes will take place against representatives of our traditional rival — the Kazakhstan national team.

Fans will be particularly focused on the bout in the -90 kg weight category between To‘rabek Khabibullaev and renowned Kazakh opponent Nurbek Oralbay, as well as Aziza Zokirova's clash against Natalya Bogdanova in the women's division. In addition, Feruza Kazakova, Sitora Turdibekova, and Shavkatjon Boltaev will also take part in crucial bouts. The matches will be held in two sessions — starting at 08:00 and 13:00 Tashkent time.

«5 boxers, 2 Uzbek-Kazakh derbies, and a step toward the ring»: 5 key points of the day's program

The most important official information and pairings for tomorrow's boxing matches:

  • 5 Uzbek boxers in the ring: Tomorrow, 3 female and 2 male representatives of our national team will hold their next stage bouts;

  • Central Asian super derby: The boxing schools of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan will face each other in 2 weight classes (-75 kg and -90 kg);

  • Khabibullaev — Oralbay clash: The bout between To‘rabek Khabibullaev and Nurbek Oralbay, considered the two favorites of the men's -90 kg weight class, will become the main event of the day;

  • China, North Korea, and Mongolia as opponents: Our boxers will also compete against representatives of North Korea, China, and Mongolia;

  • Match times set: All clashes are divided into two programs, starting at 08:00 and 13:00 Tashkent time.

Asian Games Boxing: Complete schedule of tomorrow's bouts for Uzbekistan's representatives

Classification of our compatriots stepping into the ring tomorrow and their opponents:

Weight category

Uzbekistan boxer

Opponent and country

Importance of the bout and fighting style

-51 kg (Women)

Feruza Kazakova

An Kum Byol (North Korea)

Speed, high intensity, and pressing fight

-75 kg (Women)

Aziza Zokirova

Natalya Bogdanova (Kazakhstan)

Principle Uzbek-Kazakh derby, tactical fight

-70 kg (Men)

Shavkatjon Boltaev

Li Guofeng (China)

Accurate punches, distance control, and defense test

-60 kg (Women)

Sitora Turdibekova

Namuun Monkhor (Mongolia)

Endurance, combinational attacks, and mobility

-90 kg (Men)

To‘rabek Khabibullaev

Nurbek Oralbay (Kazakhstan)

Central bout of the day: Heavy punches and absolute leadership fight

(Note: Bouts start in two sessions at 08:00 and 13:00 Tashkent time).

Boxing and expert analysis: Why will tomorrow's bouts decide the medal standings?

Conclusions of international boxing experts, sports analysts, and commentators:

  • «Khabibullaev — Oralbay: Early final»: This clash in the -90 kg weight class is not just a single stage, but one of the most culminating points of the competition; while Nurbek Oralbay is one of the main forces of the Kazakhstan team, To‘rabek Khabibullaev stands out with his technique, distance sense, and composure — victory in this bout paves the way to the gold medal;

  • The spirit of the Uzbek-Kazakh rivalry: Both countries are considered world leaders in boxing; victories by Aziza Zokirova and To‘rabek Khabibullaev over the Kazakh masters of leather gloves will be a decisive psychological factor in further strengthening 4th place in the overall team medal standings;

  • The exam of the rise in women's boxing: The clashes of Kazakova and Turdibekova against complex, physically very strong opponents such as North Korea and Mongolia demonstrate how firmly the position of Uzbek women's boxing is strengthening in Asia.

How many of tomorrow's 5 bouts do you think our masters of leather gloves will win? Especially, how do you think the heavy-weight super derby between To‘rabek Khabibullaev and Nurbek Oralbay will end in terms of score or result? Leave your personal guesses and wishes in the comments and share this important bout analysis dedicated to the golden march of our national team with all boxing fans!

To‘rabek KhabibullaevNurbek OralbayUzbekistan boxing national teamAsian Games
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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