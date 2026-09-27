«Golden Generation»: Shavkat Mirziyoyev congratulates Uzbek chess players

Uzbekistan's chess players achieved a historic result at the 46th Chess Olympiad held in Samarkand, once again bringing home the Olympic gold. This team victory once again demonstrates Uzbekistan's rising status in chess. According to FIDE, the Uzbekistan men's national team won the competition and became a two-time Olympic champion.

President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev congratulated the team members, mentors, and coaches on this historic victory.

«You are the heroes of New Uzbekistan»

In his congratulatory message, the head of state assessed the triumph in Samarkand as a special event in the history of the country's chess.

Calling the team members the «golden generation», the President emphasized that they worthily defended the name of Uzbekistan on the international arena.

«May the highly honorable title of two-time Olympic champion and this great triumph be blessed for all of us and our multinational people!»

Shavkat Mirziyoyev noted that today's chess players demonstrate not only athletic results, but also the potential of the country's youth.

Nodirbek Abdusattorov — gold medal on the first board

One of the team leaders, Nodirbek Abdusattorov, went undefeated throughout the Olympiad.

The President specially recognized him as a chess player who demonstrated consistent play on the first board and proved himself to be a team leader.

FIDE had also noted prior to the decisive stage of the competition that Abdusattorov was going undefeated after 10 rounds with 8 points.

His personal result played an important role in the team's overall victory.

Nodirbek Yakubboev's dramatic game specially mentioned

Nodirbek Yakubboev also secured crucial points on Uzbekistan's path to the championship.

The President specifically highlighted his grit in matches against representatives of Turkey, India, China, and the USA.

In particular, his game against Indian representative Nihal Sarin was in the spotlight. The President noted the tactical solutions used to get out of the complex situation in this match.

This game was remembered as one of the important episodes in the battle for medals between Uzbekistan and India.

Javokhir Sindarov and the contribution of the young generation

Javokhir Sindarov was also one of the chess players who made a major contribution to the championship.

According to FIDE, in Uzbekistan's decisive match against Armenia, it was Sindarov who secured the first victory. He defeated Robert Hovhannisyan, providing a crucial point to the team. In that same encounter, Muhiddin Madaminov also won, and Nodirbek Abdusattorov won his game, ensuring Uzbekistan's confident 3.5:0.5 victory.

The President specifically recognized Muhiddin Madaminov for not suffering a single defeat in the competition.

Shamsiddin Vohidov also provided crucial points

Another member of the national team, Shamsiddin Vohidov, also managed to prove himself in a number of important matches.

He worked to secure necessary points for the team in games against chess players from India, Turkey, and Hungary.

Thus, Uzbekistan's championship result was the product of the combined labor of the entire team, not just one or two chess players.

Uzbekistan's second team did not go unnoticed

Uzbekistan also participated with a second squad at the Samarkand Olympiad.

The President specially noted the result of this team as well. The lineup led by Jahongir Vakhidov secured a number of important victories against strong opponents.

FIDE also noted the Uzbekistan-2 team as one of the discoveries of the Olympiad. The team defeated the Netherlands with a score of 3.5:0.5.

The results recorded against representatives of Spain and England were also specially mentioned in the President's congratulatory message.

The women's team also recorded a worthy result

The President did not leave the participation of the Uzbekistan women's national team unnoticed.

It was noted that they fought on equal terms against the US national team, achieved 7 victories during 11 rounds, and finished the competition in 13th place.

This result shows that the development of chess in Uzbekistan is not limited to the men's national team.

Historic result from para-chess players as well

Para-chess players also recorded an important result within the framework of the chess celebration in Samarkand.

Representatives of Uzbekistan won a bronze medal for the first time in the history of these competitions.

The President's congratulatory message specifically emphasized that Selbi won a silver medal in the individual standings, Abdulaziz won a bronze medal, and Ahadkhon went through the competition completely undefeated.

FIDE recognition also showed the rise of Uzbek chess

The Samarkand Olympiad was rich in a number of other events related to the growing international prestige of Uzbek chess.

At FIDE's 2026 Excellence Awards event, the Uzbekistan Chess Federation took first place in the «Best Federation» nomination. FIDE's statement emphasized that this award recognizes the work of national federations in developing chess, supporting athletes, and strengthening grassroots and high-level chess.

Additionally, within the framework of the 46th Chess Olympiad, the FIDE presidential election was also held in Samarkand. Timur Turlov was elected FIDE president on September 26.

History that began in Samarkand has reached a new stage

Today's result of Uzbek chess is not a casual achievement. Materials published by FIDE ahead of the competition noted that the country has become one of the strong states in world chess following its Olympiad victory in 2022.

And now, at the 46th Chess Olympiad in Samarkand, the Uzbekistan national team has once again climbed to the highest step.

This victory embodies the consistency of Nodirbek Abdusattorov, the results of Nodirbek Yakubboev in crucial games, the decisive victories of Javokhir Sindarov, the undefeated participation of Muhiddin Madaminov, the contribution of Shamsiddin Vohidov to the team, and the labor of the entire coaching staff.

The gold medal won on the chessboards of Samarkand has become another great chess page in the history of Uzbekistan.

As Shavkat Mirziyoyev emphasized in his congratulatory message, today's chess players are granting great pride and joy to the people of the country. And now, the path towards even higher horizons has opened up for the «golden generation».