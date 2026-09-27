Which countries can be visited visa-free with an Uzbek passport?

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Which countries can be visited visa-free with an Uzbek passport?

Travel opportunities abroad for Uzbek citizens are expanding year by year. While some countries can be entered visa-free with a regular foreign passport, other nations issue visas at the airport or require an electronic visa.

The most common and interesting question is simply: Where can you travel visa-free with an Uzbek passport and for how long are you allowed to stay there?

According to current information from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan, a full visa-free regime applies to a number of countries for Uzbek citizens. The regime varies depending on the country, and the duration of travel is also determined differently.

Main visa-free destinations for Uzbek passport holders

Below are popular destinations where a visa-free or specially simplified regime is available for citizens of Uzbekistan.

Country

Entry procedure / duration

Turkey

Up to 30 days

Russia

Up to 90 days

Kazakhstan

Up to 90 days

Kyrgyzstan

Up to 60 days

Tajikistan

Up to 30 days

Georgia

visa-free

Armenia

visa-free

Belarus

visa-free

Azerbaijan

visa-free

Moldova

visa-free

Ukraine

visa-free

China

visa-free regime available

UAE

visa-free

Malaysia

Up to 30 days

Mongolia

Up to 30 days

Jordan

visa-free

Philippines

visa-free

Thailand

visa-free

Oman

visa-free

Iran

visa-free

Micronesia

visa-free

Namibia

visa-free

Gambia

visa-free

Haiti

visa-free

Antigua and Barbuda

visa-free

Barbados

visa-free

Dominica

visa-free

Grenada

visa-free

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

visa-free

Suriname

visa-free

According to the information of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan, some of these countries are included in the full visa-free regime. At the same time, there may be tourist conditions, registration, a return flight ticket, or other requirements for certain destinations.

How long can you stay in Turkey?

Turkey is considered one of the most popular foreign destinations for Uzbeks.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey, citizens of Uzbekistan have the opportunity to enter visa-free for tourist trips with a regular passport. Under the current regime, the rule of staying up to 90 days within a 180-day period applies.

Therefore, before traveling, it is important to pay attention not only to the "visa-free" information, but also to the maximum permitted length of stay.

Russia and Central Asia countries

For citizens of Uzbekistan, the visa-free regime is of great importance when traveling to countries such as Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan.

In particular, the visa-free regime with Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan operates on the basis of bilateral agreements. The information from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan notes a visa-free regime of up to 60 days for Kyrgyzstan and up to 30 days for Tajikistan.

In Russia, Kazakhstan, and other countries, there may be separate requirements regarding post-entry migration registration, registration, and length of stay.

Georgia, Armenia, Belarus, and Moldova

Some countries in the Caucasus and Eastern Europe are also among the convenient destinations for citizens of Uzbekistan.

The operation of a visa-free regime with Georgia, Armenia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Moldova, and Ukraine is indicated in the official information of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan.

When planning a trip to these countries, it is also necessary to check the passport's validity period, the purpose of travel, and local migration requirements in advance.

Which countries in Asia can be visited visa-free?

Uzbek tourists are also seeing an increasing number of Asian destinations.

In particular, Malaysia, Mongolia, China, the Philippines, Thailand, Iran, and Oman are listed among the countries that have introduced a visa-free regime for citizens of Uzbekistan.

However, the entry conditions for each country are not identical. For example, some countries, along with a visa-free regime, may ask for hotel reservations, a return ticket, or documents confirming financial capability.

Be careful regarding India, Egypt, and Qatar

Old or incomplete lists regarding the possibility of entering various countries "visa-free" with an Uzbek passport often circulate on social networks.

For instance, India is listed in the current information of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan among countries that can be entered via an electronic visa. Therefore, it is not correct to present it as a regular visa-free destination.

The entry procedure for Qatar should also be checked separately: it is listed in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs list of Uzbekistan as a country with simplified entry, including the possibility of obtaining a visa upon arrival.

Therefore, as soon as you see information on the internet like "30 days visa-free" or "90 days visa-free", it is advisable to double-check it from an official source before planning your trip.

There are also opportunities for the Caribbean and African countries

Countries that have introduced a visa-free regime for Uzbek passport holders are not limited to neighboring countries or Asia.

The official list also includes distant countries such as Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Haiti, Gambia, Micronesia, Namibia, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

At the same time, in some countries, the concept of "visa-free" may not mean that tourist registration or additional documents are not required.

The most important rule: visa-free does not mean automatic entry

The most important aspect for those planning a trip is that the visa-free regime does not mean all requirements at the country's border have been cancelled.

Border control officers may ask for the purpose of travel, hotel reservations, a return airline ticket, sufficient funds, and other documents.

In addition, the visa-free stay period is calculated depending on the country: in some places, calendar days are counted, while in others, permitted days within a specific period are taken into account.

What should be checked before the trip?

Before traveling abroad, it is recommended to check the following information:

  • passport validity period;

  • exact duration of visa-free stay;

  • requirements for the purpose of entry into the country;

  • airline ticket for return or next destination;

  • hotel reservation information;

  • medical insurance requirement;

  • need for migration or online registration;

  • official visa rules of the country.

Most importantly, visa rules may change. Therefore, before the trip, you must check the information from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan and the official authorities of the destination country. Current information from the MFA of Uzbekistan indicates that a visa-free regime is in effect with 35 countries, and a number of other countries have simplified procedures such as visas on arrival or electronic visas.

Conclusion

Travel opportunities with an Uzbek foreign passport have expanded significantly. Turkey, Russia, Central Asian countries, the Caucasus, China, Southeast Asia, and even certain countries in the Caribbean can be visited visa-free or under a simplified procedure.

However, the information "visa-free" and "no visa required" cannot be viewed separately from the country's exact length of stay and entry conditions. Checking official rules before the trip will prevent unexpected problems.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistanvisa-free regimeUzbek passporttravel abroad
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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