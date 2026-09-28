Two players receive red cards because of opponent's 1.5-meter hair: the owner of the long hair is in the spotlight!

·71·World
Two players receive red cards because of opponent's 1.5-meter hair: the owner of the long hair is in the spotlight!

An unusual incident occurred on the football pitch during a CONCACAF Nations League match. Two players from the Antigua and Barbuda national team were punished with red cards for pulling the long hair of opposing forward Aiden Scipio.

Throughout the match, Anguilla national team forward Aiden Scipio's hair became the center of attention. It is reported that his dreadlock-style hair is nearly 1.5 meters long.

It was precisely hair-pulling that caused the Antigua and Barbuda players to be sent off.

Both players received red cards for pulling their opponent's hair.

Despite the unusual situation in the match, the Anguilla national team failed to gain an advantage in the struggle against their opponent. The Antigua and Barbuda national team defeated their opponent with a score of 5:0. The score remained unchanged until the end of the game.

This incident is also likely to spark interest among football fans. Such an unusual action as pulling an opponent's hair led to two players being sent off the field.

Antigua and BarbudaAiden ScipioCONCACAF Nations Leaguehair pulling
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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