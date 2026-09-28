Actress Ra’no Shodiyeva's family suffers a heavy loss

·20·Culture
Actress Ra’no Shodiyeva's family suffers a heavy loss

Well-known actress of Uzbek cinema and art world Ra’no Shodiyeva has lost her mother. The actress announced this news by posting a picture of her mother on her social media page.

Earlier, Ra’no Shodiyeva had written that her mother fell ill and asked her fans to pray for her.

After some time, the actress announced the death of her mother.

The actress's relatives and fans are expressing condolences to her family and wishing them patience. Under the news about the death of Ra’no Shodiyeva's mother, many followers and relatives expressed their sympathy and wished the actress patience.

The actress's previous appeal regarding her mother had also drawn great attention among her fans.

Losing a loved one is a heavy sorrow. We wish Ra’no Shodiyeva and her family members patience and fortitude on the occasion of this tragedy.

Ra’no ShodiyevaShodiyeva Ra’noUzbek film actressDeath of a parent
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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