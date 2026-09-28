Yulduz Usmonova recalls a difficult day: "I couldn't attend my brother's funeral" (video)

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Yulduz Usmonova recalls a difficult day: "I couldn't attend my brother's funeral" (video)

In one of her interviews, renowned singer and People's Artist of Uzbekistan Yulduz Usmonova revealed that she was unable to attend the funeral following her brother's death. The singer stated that pre-scheduled wedding performances on that day were the reason.

According to Yulduz Usmonova, she had five or six wedding gigs scheduled for that day, and the clients had paid her in advance. Therefore, she could not cancel her work.

“On that day, I had five or six wedding appearances, and the money had already been paid. Back then, fans were very fierce. They told me, 'Your brother has passed away.' I just stopped for a moment. An artist nowadays would have just turned around and left.

I went and performed at those weddings. At the fifth wedding, I couldn't hold back anymore and started crying at the end. I left right after the final song. Until then, I fulfilled all my wedding commitments and only left afterward. I barely missed the funeral, but I did my job. That's the law. That's our job,” Yulduz Usmonova recalled.

Yulduz UsmonovaBrother's deathFuneralWeddings
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