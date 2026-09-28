Honor Life S3 Announced: Magnetic E Ink Reader and Its Features

The Honor brand has officially introduced a new portable e-book reader designed for modern user needs — the Honor Life S3. According to ixbt.com, this gadget attracts attention with its unique magnetic attachment system, ultra-light weight, and compact dimensions, aiming to provide additional convenience for readers. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

The main feature of the new device is its ability to attach to the back panel of a smartphone using magnets. The manufacturer states that the gadget weighs only 61 grams and has a thickness of 5.6 millimeters. Such lightness and slimness make it easy to carry in daily life and allow for reading anywhere.

Technical Capabilities and Display Features

The Honor Life S3 is equipped with a 3.68-inch E Ink display, offering a pixel density of 259 PPI. The screen also features soft lighting technology, which significantly reduces eye strain during long reading sessions. The device is controlled via a special sensitive touch surface.

Despite its compact appearance, the new e-book shows good results in terms of battery life. According to the source, the manufacturer claims the battery lasts up to 30 hours in continuous reading mode, up to one week on a full charge, and up to 20 days in standby mode.

Memory, Formats, and Pricing Policy

The process of transferring books to the device is carried out via a fast Wi-Fi 6 network, and the Honor Magic Space app is used to download files. The gadget supports major electronic text formats, including EPUB, PDF, MOBI, DOC, DOCX, and TXT. Users also have the option to expand internal storage using a TF memory card up to 1 TB.

Currently, the Honor Life S3 has been released in the Chinese market with a starting price of 359 yuan. No specific information has been provided yet regarding the global launch of this portable gadget.