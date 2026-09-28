Francesco Totti: We would not have won the 2006 World Cup

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Francesco Totti: We would not have won the 2006 World Cup

Former Italy national team forward Francesco Totti emphasized that the 2006 World Cup victory would not have been achieved without his participation. In an interview with Corriere dello Sport, the legendary footballer admitted that his appearance at the tournament in Germany was the most important turning point in his career and expanded his status beyond the city of Rome. This was reported by Goal.com .

The player, who left an indelible mark on the history of Italian football and the Roma club, recalled that this tournament significantly increased his international reputation. Known for his loyalty to the Giallorossi, the attacking midfielder expressed his belief that his contribution played a decisive role in his country becoming world champions.

Injury and dedication on the pitch

During the interview, Totti noted in a humorous tone: "If I hadn't played, they wouldn't have won that trophy." According to him, the World Cup gave him the strength to prove himself and become an important figure outside of Rome. If he had only won local competitions, his fame would have remained confined to the Italian capital.

However, the player's claims are not unfounded. After breaking his left ankle in February 2006 and undergoing major surgery, Totti fought hard to return to the squad before the summer World Cup. Despite not being fully physically fit, he appeared in six of the seven matches for the team led by coach Marcello Lippi.

Effective performance in the tournament

Despite playing at only 40 percent of his peak physical condition, Francesco Totti scored 1 goal and provided 4 assists to his teammates during the tournament. With these statistics, he became the competition's top assist provider and made a huge contribution to the team's success.

The footballer also recalled that he reached the peak of his career between 2001 and 2008. In his opinion, his level of play and physical condition during those years were so high that they even posed difficulties for his opponents.

Francesco TottiItalyWorld CupRomaFootball
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Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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