iPhones worth 227 million UZS detected at Tashkent airport: what violation did passengers commit?

14 smartphones, specifically iPhone 18 and iPhone 17 models, were found on passengers at Tashkent International Airport. Their total value is estimated at 227 million UZS. It was revealed that the phones were not indicated in the customs declaration.

On September 20–22, officers of the "Tashkent International Airport" border customs post conducted control measures. During the inspections, the following smartphones were found on passengers:

8 units of iPhone 18

6 units of iPhone 17

According to the press service of the Customs Committee, the phones were not declared during the verbal inquiry of passengers and in the customs declaration. According to current regulations, individuals can import up to two mobile devices from abroad for personal use.

If the value of the phone exceeds the duty-free import limit, a single customs duty of 30 percent is levied on the excess portion.

Furthermore, imported phones must be specified in the passenger customs declaration. This document is also of great importance when registering the device in the UzIMEI system. According to customs authorities, if a phone is imported without being declared, a 30 percent fee of the full value of the device is charged during the registration process in the UzIMEI system. For declared phones, the fee is calculated only on the portion of the value exceeding the duty-free limit.

Currently, customs inspections regarding these cases detected at the airport are ongoing.