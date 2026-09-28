Cold water cut off in two districts of Tashkent: when supply will be restored

·39·Uzbekistan
Cold water cut off in two districts of Tashkent: when supply will be restored

Cold water supply was temporarily cut off in certain areas of Tashkent's Yunusabad and Olmazar districts due to scheduled maintenance. The restrictions affect residential buildings as well as a number of educational and medical institutions.

In Yunusabad district, water supply has been temporarily suspended at the following addresses:

-Districts 4, 6, 11–14, 17–19;

-Chinabad and Yangi Shahar areas;

-Azimtepa, Farogat and Kulolqurgan streets and adjacent areas.

The water supply restrictions also affect the Tashkent Architecture and Construction University, School No. 271, "Temurbeklar Maktabi", children's and nephrology hospitals, as well as the military hospital.

In Olmazar district, water supply has been temporarily suspended in the following makhallas:

"Ahil";

"Moyariq";

"Nihol";

"Yuqori Beshqurgan". Upon completion of the scheduled works, water supply is planned to be restored at 15:00 on September 29.

Residents are advised to take the temporary restrictions into account and prepare the necessary water reserves.

YunusabadOlmazarTashkent Architecture and Construction Universitywater supply restrictions
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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