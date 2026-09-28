Mariya Timofeyeva becomes champion at WTA 125 tournament in Portugal

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Mariya Timofeyeva becomes champion at WTA 125 tournament in Portugal

Uzbekistan tennis player Mariya Timofeyeva won the main prize of the Eupago Porto OpenWTA 125 tournament in Portugal.

In the final of the competition held in the city of Porto, Timofeyeva competed against US representative Reese Brantmeier. In a match lasting 2 hours and 38 minutes, Mariya won in two sets with a score of 7:6, 6:2.

Left no chance for her opponent in the final either

The first set of the match between the tennis players was quite uncompromising. Timofeyeva gained the advantage in the tie-break and closed out the set in her favor.

In the second set, the Uzbek tennis player took full control of the initiative and secured a 6:2 victory, putting an end to the match.

Thus, Mariya Timofeyeva became the champion of the Eupago Porto Open tournament and concluded the competition in Portugal with the main trophy.

This victory became one of the next important results for the Uzbek tennis player on the international stage.

Mariya TimofeyevaEupago Porto OpenWTA 125Portugal
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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