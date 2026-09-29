Mother struggling to tell her twin children apart finds a bizarre way not to mix them up

An unusual method found by a mother who struggled to tell her identical twin children apart has gone viral on social media.

In the photo circulating on the internet, twins can be seen with their hair shaved in the shape of the numbers "1" and "2". The mother came up with this method to avoid mixing up her children.

According to her, the twins look so much alike that she frequently confused which one was the older and which one was the younger twin. Therefore, during a haircut, she had one child's hair trimmed in the shape of "1" and the other's in the shape of "2".

The photo quickly spread across social media, sparking various reactions among users.

Many users praised the mother's solution as humorous yet quite convenient. Some left comments saying, "Now there's no way to mix them up."

Thus, a simple haircut turned into an unusual and internet-famous method for telling twins apart.