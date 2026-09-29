Number of daily passengers in Tashkent metro exceeds 1.2 million

·0·Uzbekistan
Number of daily passengers in Tashkent metro exceeds 1.2 million

On September 28, the Tashkent metro served 1,200,124 passengers in a single day. This figure means that for the first time in the history of the metro, more than 1.2 million passengers were transported in one day. This was reported by the administration of "Tashkent Metropolitan" JSC.

In honor of this milestone, metro officials held a special event to identify the 1,200,000th passenger. The designated passenger was presented with a commemorative gift from the metro team.

A special transport payment card was also handed over to her. Using this card, the owner can use public transport free of charge for a year.

The metro administration noted that serving more than 1.2 million passengers in a single day indicates the growing demand for metro services among Tashkent residents and city guests.

Tashkent MetroTashkentMetroPassengers
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Students returned to classes: Tashkent metro passenger traffic exceeds 228 thousandStudents returned to classes: Tashkent metro passenger traffic exceeds 228 thousand15 September 00:47Tashkent Metro sets a record for daily passenger trafficTashkent Metro sets a record for daily passenger traffic15 September 15:49Tashkent Metro replenished with 56 new carriagesTashkent Metro replenished with 56 new carriages26 September 15:15More than 1.1 million automobiles registered in Tashkent city and regionMore than 1.1 million automobiles registered in Tashkent city and region25 August 12:15Metro passengers increase in Uzbekistan: six-month figures announcedMetro passengers increase in Uzbekistan: six-month figures announced2 August 17:10Innovation in Tashkent Metro: Three more modern trains addedInnovation in Tashkent Metro: Three more modern trains added13 July 12:05
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Uzbekistan news

Important good news for borrowers: strict ban is being introduced!
Important good news for borrowers: strict ban is being introduced!
Why are more boys being born than girls in Uzbekistan?
Why are more boys being born than girls in Uzbekistan?
“It's been ten years, let's give her the rank of colonel!”: An unexpected and heartfelt conversation with the President
“It's been ten years, let's give her the rank of colonel!”: An unexpected and heartfelt conversation with the President
Unexpected snowfall recorded in Kashkadarya
Unexpected snowfall recorded in Kashkadarya
Two important appointments: Samandar Sadullaev and Polat Bobojonov entrusted with new responsibilities
Two important appointments: Samandar Sadullaev and Polat Bobojonov entrusted with new responsibilities
How much bonus is expected to be paid to teachers on October 1?
How much bonus is expected to be paid to teachers on October 1?
Temperature drops sharply in Uzbekistan, rain and mudflow warnings issued
Temperature drops sharply in Uzbekistan, rain and mudflow warnings issued
McDonald's is entering Uzbekistan: First restaurant to open in Tashkent
McDonald's is entering Uzbekistan: First restaurant to open in Tashkent