Number of daily passengers in Tashkent metro exceeds 1.2 million

On September 28, the Tashkent metro served 1,200,124 passengers in a single day. This figure means that for the first time in the history of the metro, more than 1.2 million passengers were transported in one day. This was reported by the administration of "Tashkent Metropolitan" JSC.

In honor of this milestone, metro officials held a special event to identify the 1,200,000th passenger. The designated passenger was presented with a commemorative gift from the metro team.

A special transport payment card was also handed over to her. Using this card, the owner can use public transport free of charge for a year.

The metro administration noted that serving more than 1.2 million passengers in a single day indicates the growing demand for metro services among Tashkent residents and city guests.