Massive landslide in Nepal dumps part of a mountain into river (video)

Severe landslides and floods in Nepal have caused grave consequences. It was reported that more than 20 people died as a result of the natural disaster. Dozens of villages located in mountainous regions have been destroyed. Among them are areas that were used as base camps for mountaineers.

More than 2,000 residents from the disaster-stricken areas have been evacuated to safe locations. The scale of the landslide demonstrated just how serious the natural disaster was — huge masses of rock tumbled into the Marsyangdi River.

The incident occurred on August 26 near the border between Nepal and Tibet. This event took place a month after severe floods and glacial retreats were observed in the region. Previous disasters were also reported to have claimed the lives of more than 1.4 thousand people.