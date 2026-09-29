The Champions Returned: Hundreds of fans solemnly welcomed the chess players in Tashkent

Members of the Uzbekistan national team, who won the absolute championship at the 46th Chess Olympiad held in Samarkand, were welcomed with great celebration in Tashkent.

Hundreds of fans, youth, chess enthusiasts, mass media, and representatives of the general public greeted the champions at the "Northern" railway station in the capital. Despite the event taking place at night, many citizens gathered at the station to congratulate the athletes.

During the celebration, the championship trophy and the flag of Uzbekistan were at the center of special attention. Fans greeted the members of the national team with applause and duly celebrated their historic achievement.

It is noted that this victory became one of the most important results for Uzbek chess. The achievement of the national team members is expected to further increase interest in chess in the country.