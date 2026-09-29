Lamine Yamal reveals details of his conversation with Lionel Messi after the 2026 World Cup final

Spanish national team and FC Barcelona star Lamine Yamal has revealed details of an emotional conversation he had with Lionel Messi following the 2026 World Cup final. In an interview with The Guardian, the 19-year-old prodigy shared what he said to the legendary footballer after the victory over Argentina. This match not only brought the World Cup trophy to Spain but also became a symbolic representation of the generational shift in world football. This is reported by Goal.com .

As a reminder, the decisive match of the tournament, hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico, was intense. In a dramatic clash, a decisive goal by Ferran Torres in extra time secured the win for Spain. This triumph ensured young Yamal became a world champion, once again confirming his status as the brightest young footballer in the world. On the other hand, this defeat marked a bittersweet end to 39-year-old Lionel Messi's illustrious international career.

The scenes on the pitch after the game captured the world's attention: on one side, a heartbroken Messi in tears, and on the other, an ecstatic Yamal. In those intense celebratory moments, the Barcelona academy graduate approached the legend who preceded him to have a sincere face-to-face conversation. According to Yamal, he wanted to acknowledge the veteran's unparalleled place in sports history.

Sincere gratitude and heartfelt words

The young winger emphasized that his gesture was not a show for the cameras or a staged moment. He stated that he acted out of genuine emotion rather than to attract public attention.explained Lamine Yamal in his interview with The Guardian. He added that this step was not just for a photo opportunity but stemmed from an internal need.

During the conversation, they also recalled the famous internet meme featuring both players. The archival photo showing a young Lionel Messi bathing an infant Lamine had gone viral, becoming a true piece of football folklore. However, Yamal admitted that he was initially against the photo being made public and had asked his father to delete it.

The winger explained that at the time, he wanted to avoid excessive comparisons and pressure. "I didn't want to be Messi, I just wanted to be Lamine," he says. The footballer emphasized that he aimed to forge his own path independently and reach the pinnacle through his own hard work. Now, having achieved his goal and won the World Cup, he has taken his place among the world's elite players.