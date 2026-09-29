Meat prices significantly increased in Fergana: where is the highest price?

On September 16–23, meat prices in Fergana region increased significantly. During this period, beef rose in price by 2.9 percent, and mutton by 2.4 percent.

As of September 23, beef prices varied across the districts of the region. The highest price was recorded in the city of Margilan — one kilogram of beef was sold for 139 thousand soms.

The lowest price was observed in the city of Kuvasay, where one kilogram of meat amounted to 118 thousand 56 soms.

Data from the National Statistics Committee of Uzbekistan also records that the prices of meat and certain other food products increased during this period.