Yandex Fabrika introduces the Lunnen Airis laptop weighing less than one kilogram

Yandex Fabrika, the manufacturing division of Yandex, has expanded its Lunnen laptop lineup with a new device. The newly unveiled Lunnen Airis model attracts attention with its lightweight design, durable chassis, and modern technical specifications, created as a convenient solution for daily tasks and travel. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to Ixbt.com, one of the key features of the new device is that it weighs less than one kilogram. This figure is achieved through a lightweight and durable magnesium alloy chassis, which is a significant advantage for users who carry their laptop with them at all times.

Technical capabilities and performance

The device is equipped with an eight-core AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 processor and Radeon 860M graphics, ensuring high performance. Additionally, the laptop features 32 GB of RAM and a 1 TB SSD, providing ample storage and stability when working with demanding applications.

To enhance user convenience, the model runs on the Windows 11 operating system. The manufacturer has also paid special attention to security, equipping the device with a fingerprint scanner and a physical privacy shutter for the webcam.

Connectivity and autonomy

For connecting external devices, the Lunnen Airis features a set of essential ports: two USB-C, one USB-A, HDMI, and a 3.5 mm audio jack. Importantly, both USB-C ports support charging and external monitor output.

The battery performance is also impressive, with the device reportedly capable of up to 10 hours of autonomous operation. Furthermore, the package includes a lightweight charger weighing less than 100 grams.

Currently available in a light gray color, this laptop has been released on the Yandex Market platform at a price of 100,000 rubles, excluding personal discounts.