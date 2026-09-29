Famous Turkish actress and model Hande Ercel visited Qatar and delighted her fans

Famous Turkish actress and model Hande Ercel visited Qatar. The internationally recognized star arrived in Doha to participate in the 22nd Doha Jewelry and Watches Exhibition (DJWE 2026) being held in the country.

The actress's visit to Qatar also sparked great interest on social media. Hande Ercel caught the attention of fans by appearing at the event in a modern and elegant outfit. Photos reflecting her look spread on social networks in a short time.

Hande Ercel is considered one of the most popular actresses not only in Turkey but also abroad. She has gained a large audience of fans through her leading roles in Turkish TV series.

The actress's appearance at every new event, especially her dress and style, stands out as a topic of discussion on social networks.