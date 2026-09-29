Javier Tebas issues sharp statement regarding the Manchester City case

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Javier Tebas issues sharp statement regarding the Manchester City case

La Liga president Javier Tebas has expressed his sharp stance regarding the financial irregularities alleged against Manchester City. According to him, the future and integrity of European football depend directly on equal rules applying to all participants. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Based on information from The Athletic, reports had circulated that an independent commission found almost all of the 115 financial charges brought against the 'Citizens' to be well-founded. This situation has sparked significant interest among the entire football community, particularly among the leaders of European leagues.

Financial control and economic stability

Commenting on the situation, Javier Tebas reiterated his long-standing position on his social media page. He emphasized that economic stability and financial control are not mere bureaucracy or whims, but a vital necessity for the survival of the sport.

In Tebas's view, the competitiveness of clubs should be based not only on the vast financial resources behind them but on effective management and strict adherence to common rules. The La Liga chief added that defending this position has brought him much criticism, but he remains committed to his views.

Club's response and previous controversies

For its part, Manchester City stated that legal proceedings are still ongoing, but refrained from directly denying the reports. The English Premier League called the situation a 'private and confidential process' and declined to comment for now.

It is worth noting that Manchester City has faced similar serious violations before. In 2020, the club managed to overturn a two-year ban from European competitions imposed by UEFA through the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). At that time, Javier Tebas sharply criticized the CAS decision, stating that it severely damaged the reputation of the European football economic control system.

La LigaManchester CityJavier TebasPremier LeagueFinancial Fair Play
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Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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