"Sensations" at the Gulf Cup: semifinal pairs determined

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"Sensations" at the Gulf Cup: semifinal pairs determined

The group stage matches of the prestigious Gulf Cup, taking place on the green pitches of Saudi Arabia, have come to an end. The final 3rd-round fixtures of Group "B" provided fans with both intense tactical battles and a truly sensational result.

In the match where group leadership was already secured, Qatar and the UAE national teams chose to share the points (1:1). As a result, both teams increased their points tally to 7 and advanced to the next stage of the tournament.

5 goals into Bahrain's net: The sensation of the round

The brightest and most sensational event of the day took place in the match between Bahrain and Yemen. Considered the underdog of the fixture, Yemeni players tore apart the opponent's defense and managed to score a full 5 goals past the rival's goalkeeper (5:2).

While this victory allowed Yemen to end the tournament on a high note and collect 3 points, Bahrain left the competition without a single point.

Round 3 statistics and goalscorers:

  • UAE — Qatar 1:1

    Goals: Saleh (45+4) — Almoez (33).

  • Bahrain — Yemen 2:5

    Goals: Humood (6), Madan (67) — Al Gahwashi (18), Al Matari (31), Al Wasmani (40, 90+5), Abbas (44).

Clash of continental giants in the semifinals

Based on the results of the group stage, the semifinal pairings on the threshold of the tournament's final shaped up as follows:

  • Qatar — Saudi Arabia: Qatar, which shared group leadership, faces its most serious test in the semifinals. They will take to the pitch against the tournament hosts Saudi Arabia, who showed a 100% record in Group "A" and became absolute leaders.

  • UAE — Oman: The UAE national team, having secured their playoff spot, will clash with Oman, a disciplined and difficult opponent that took second place in Group "A".

The decisive stage matches are expected to deliver uncompromising and fierce battles for the main trophy of the Gulf region.

Gulf CupQatarBahrainYemen
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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