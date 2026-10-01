Uzbek chess recognized globally: Rustam Kasimdzhanov appointed FIDE Honorary Vice-President

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Uzbek chess recognized globally: Rustam Kasimdzhanov appointed FIDE Honorary Vice-President

Uzbek chess has achieved another historic success on the international stage. Rustam Kasimdzhanov, the 2004 FIDE World Champion, legendary grandmaster, and renowned coach, has been appointed as an Honorary Vice-President of the International Chess Federation (FIDE).

According to UzChess reports, this position is a newly introduced status within the FIDE structure. Rustam Kasimdzhanov became one of only four top specialists globally to be deemed worthy of this high recognition. His incomparable experience as a chess player and coach will now play a crucial role in the organization's global development strategy.

Hulkar Tohirjonova becomes the leader of Central Asian chess

Another important appointment within the organization has further strengthened the position of the Uzbek chess school in the region:

  • President of Zone 3.4: FIDE Arbiter and Woman FIDE Master (WFM) Hulkar Tohirjonova was elected as the President of Zone 3.4, which covers Central Asia.

  • Coverage area: This responsible zone includes 6 countries — Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Afghanistan.

These two major appointments are clear proof that Uzbek chess is becoming one of the leading centers not only in nurturing world champions and Olympiad winners, but also in international sports policy and governance.

Rustam KasimdzhanovFIDEHulkar TohirjonovaZone 3.4
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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