Asian Games: Uzbekistan holds 4th place after 11 days

·42·Sport
Asian Games: Uzbekistan holds 4th place after 11 days

The intense competition of the eleventh day of the Summer Asian Games, currently held in Japan, has concluded. The Uzbekistan sports delegation finished the day successfully, confidently maintaining its position among the top four nations in the continental medal standings.

Uzbekistan has 54 medals

Representatives of Uzbekistan continue to show consistent results throughout the competition, delighting their fans. By the end of the eleventh day, the total number of medals in the delegation's treasury reached 54:

  • Gold: 16

  • Silver: 19

  • Bronze: 19

Thanks to this high achievement, our athletes have surpassed many strong rivals and are firmly holding the 4th position in the overall team standings.

Top three and chasers

There is serious competition at the top of the medal table:

  • China remains the absolute leader in the overall standings with 151 gold, 67 silver, and 59 bronze medals (277 medals in total).

  • Host Japan is in second place with 50 gold, 77 silver, and 73 bronze medals (200 medals in total).

  • South Korea completes the top three with 24 gold, 30 silver, and 49 bronze medals (103 medals in total).

The top five is rounded out by the Thailand team, which has collected 12 gold medals. They are followed by Iran (11 gold), Bahrain (11 gold), India (10 gold), and Kazakhstan (9 gold). North Korea completes the top ten with 7 gold medals.

Medal Table — TOP-20 (Day 11 results):

Rank

Country

Gold

Silver

Bronze

Total

1

China

151

67

59

277

2

Japan

50

77

73

200

3

South Korea

24

30

49

103

4

Uzbekistan

16

19

19

54

5

Thailand

12

10

12

34

6

Iran

11

16

12

39

7

Bahrain

11

5

5

21

8

India

10

21

29

60

9

Kazakhstan

9

16

31

56

10

North Korea

7

6

7

20

11

Malaysia

6

5

12

23

12

Hong Kong

5

12

18

35

13

Indonesia

4

7

20

31

14

Kuwait

4

1

4

9

15

Chinese Taipei

3

10

26

39

16

Qatar

3

6

4

13

17

Philippines

3

3

12

18

18

Singapore

2

6

3

11

19

Tajikistan

2

3

5

10

20

Vietnam

2

1

18

21

In the remaining days of the Asian Games, a number of important finals and medal events featuring our compatriots are expected to take place. We wish our athletes good luck in the upcoming starts!

Uzbekistan Sports DelegationJapan Asian GamesMedal TableUzbekistan MedalsAsian Games Results
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Uzbekistan Rises to 4th Place with 34 Medals at the Asian Games: Results of Day 7Uzbekistan Rises to 4th Place with 34 Medals at the Asian Games: Results of Day 726 September 20:34Uzbekistan in the TOP-5 at the Asian Games: 31 medals and a tight race with Kazakhstan!Uzbekistan in the TOP-5 at the Asian Games: 31 medals and a tight race with Kazakhstan!25 September 20:24Results of the 10th day at the Asian Games: Uzbekistan in 4th place, Kazakhstan drops to 8thResults of the 10th day at the Asian Games: Uzbekistan in 4th place, Kazakhstan drops to 8th29 September 21:29Day 9 at the Asian Games: Uzbekistan firmly in the top four with 42 medalsDay 9 at the Asian Games: Uzbekistan firmly in the top four with 42 medals28 September 23:19Asian Games: Uzbekistan is in 4th place with 38 medals!Asian Games: Uzbekistan is in 4th place with 38 medals!27 September 18:35Uzbekistan's medals at the Asian Games reach 30Uzbekistan's medals at the Asian Games reach 3025 September 17:39
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Iranian press in shock: A genuine tactical masterclass from Cannavaro and a disgraceful 7-match streak
Iranian press in shock: A genuine tactical masterclass from Cannavaro and a disgraceful 7-match streak
Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
"We lived in the same house": Kazakh forward reveals the whole truth about Abdukodir Khusanov
"We lived in the same house": Kazakh forward reveals the whole truth about Abdukodir Khusanov