Asian Games: Uzbekistan holds 4th place after 11 days
The intense competition of the eleventh day of the Summer Asian Games, currently held in Japan, has concluded. The Uzbekistan sports delegation finished the day successfully, confidently maintaining its position among the top four nations in the continental medal standings.
Uzbekistan has 54 medals
Representatives of Uzbekistan continue to show consistent results throughout the competition, delighting their fans. By the end of the eleventh day, the total number of medals in the delegation's treasury reached 54:
Gold: 16
Silver: 19
Bronze: 19
Thanks to this high achievement, our athletes have surpassed many strong rivals and are firmly holding the 4th position in the overall team standings.
Top three and chasers
There is serious competition at the top of the medal table:
China remains the absolute leader in the overall standings with 151 gold, 67 silver, and 59 bronze medals (277 medals in total).
Host Japan is in second place with 50 gold, 77 silver, and 73 bronze medals (200 medals in total).
South Korea completes the top three with 24 gold, 30 silver, and 49 bronze medals (103 medals in total).
The top five is rounded out by the Thailand team, which has collected 12 gold medals. They are followed by Iran (11 gold), Bahrain (11 gold), India (10 gold), and Kazakhstan (9 gold). North Korea completes the top ten with 7 gold medals.
Medal Table — TOP-20 (Day 11 results):
Rank
Country
Gold
Silver
Bronze
Total
1
China
151
67
59
277
2
Japan
50
77
73
200
3
24
30
49
103
4
Uzbekistan
16
19
19
54
5
Thailand
12
10
12
34
6
Iran
11
16
12
39
7
Bahrain
11
5
5
21
8
India
10
21
29
60
9
Kazakhstan
9
16
31
56
10
North Korea
7
6
7
20
11
Malaysia
6
5
12
23
12
Hong Kong
5
12
18
35
13
Indonesia
4
7
20
31
14
Kuwait
4
1
4
9
15
Chinese Taipei
3
10
26
39
16
Qatar
3
6
4
13
17
Philippines
3
3
12
18
18
Singapore
2
6
3
11
19
Tajikistan
2
3
5
10
20
Vietnam
2
1
18
21
In the remaining days of the Asian Games, a number of important finals and medal events featuring our compatriots are expected to take place. We wish our athletes good luck in the upcoming starts!
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