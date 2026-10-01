Asian Games: Uzbekistan holds 4th place after 11 days

The intense competition of the eleventh day of the Summer Asian Games, currently held in Japan, has concluded. The Uzbekistan sports delegation finished the day successfully, confidently maintaining its position among the top four nations in the continental medal standings.

Uzbekistan has 54 medals

Representatives of Uzbekistan continue to show consistent results throughout the competition, delighting their fans. By the end of the eleventh day, the total number of medals in the delegation's treasury reached 54:

Gold: 16

Silver: 19

Bronze: 19

Thanks to this high achievement, our athletes have surpassed many strong rivals and are firmly holding the 4th position in the overall team standings.

Top three and chasers

There is serious competition at the top of the medal table:

China remains the absolute leader in the overall standings with 151 gold, 67 silver, and 59 bronze medals (277 medals in total).

Host Japan is in second place with 50 gold, 77 silver, and 73 bronze medals (200 medals in total).

South Korea completes the top three with 24 gold, 30 silver, and 49 bronze medals (103 medals in total).

The top five is rounded out by the Thailand team, which has collected 12 gold medals. They are followed by Iran (11 gold), Bahrain (11 gold), India (10 gold), and Kazakhstan (9 gold). North Korea completes the top ten with 7 gold medals.

Medal Table — TOP-20 (Day 11 results):

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 China 151 67 59 277 2 Japan 50 77 73 200 3 South Korea 24 30 49 103 4 Uzbekistan 16 19 19 54 5 Thailand 12 10 12 34 6 Iran 11 16 12 39 7 Bahrain 11 5 5 21 8 India 10 21 29 60 9 Kazakhstan 9 16 31 56 10 North Korea 7 6 7 20 11 Malaysia 6 5 12 23 12 Hong Kong 5 12 18 35 13 Indonesia 4 7 20 31 14 Kuwait 4 1 4 9 15 Chinese Taipei 3 10 26 39 16 Qatar 3 6 4 13 17 Philippines 3 3 12 18 18 Singapore 2 6 3 11 19 Tajikistan 2 3 5 10 20 Vietnam 2 1 18 21

In the remaining days of the Asian Games, a number of important finals and medal events featuring our compatriots are expected to take place. We wish our athletes good luck in the upcoming starts!