Doctors mistakenly amputate patient's healthy leg

·48·World
Doctors mistakenly amputate patient's healthy leg

In the US state of Ohio, a patient's cancer-affected leg was scheduled for amputation. However, it is alleged that during surgery, doctors mistakenly cut off her healthy leg.

It was revealed that 74-year-old Sharon Jex went to Selby General Hospital in Marietta in September 2025 to have her right leg amputated below the knee. The operation was planned due to cancer.

However, according to the lawsuit filed in court, during the surgery, the medical staff amputated the left leg instead of the right one. Jex's attorney, Brad Lane, stated that before the operation, doctors had marked the correct leg. It is even said that the mark remained on the correct leg after the procedure.

The lawsuit also notes that two special "time-out" procedures were conducted before the operation to check patient safety. Such checks are used to re-confirm the patient, type of surgery, and surgical site.

Later, Jex had to undergo the amputation of her originally planned right leg as well. Consequently, she lost both of her legs.

Jex and her lawyer filed a lawsuit against the hospital and the medical staff involved in the operation, demanding compensation. The lawsuit cites physical injury, permanent disability, emotional distress, and other damages.

Meanwhile, the hospital administration called the incident a "preventable event." The institution admitted that established safety protocols during the surgery were not followed and announced that the responsible staff members have been suspended from their positions. It was also reported that the surgical staff has undergone retraining.

No final court decision on the case has been issued yet.

Sharon JexSelby General HospitalOhiomedical error
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Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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