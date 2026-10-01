Sales of iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models surge in the Chinese market

According to the results of the 38th week of this year, Apple products have regained leadership in the Chinese smartphone market. According to ixbt.com, four devices from the American technology giant were among the seven best-selling models in the country during this period. This is reported by news source.

Currently, the iPhone 18 Pro Max holds the top spot as the most popular smartphone in China. The second position is occupied by its smaller version, the iPhone 18 Pro. These figures indicate that demand for the new flagship series is higher than expected.

Previous generation devices remain in high demand

The rating results showed that the market launch of the new generation models did not negatively affect the sales of devices introduced last year. In particular, the iPhone 17 Pro Max retained third place, while the standard iPhone 17 model took fourth place.

Experts note that despite the introduction of new flagships, it is noteworthy that the iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 models have not lost their popularity among consumers. This situation demonstrates the high level of user trust in previous generation devices within the Apple ecosystem.

The overall competitive landscape in the Chinese market

Local brands have also successfully entered the top ten best-selling smartphones in the Chinese market. Specifically, the following devices are included in the ranking:

Huawei Enjoy 90 Pro Max

Honor Play 60A

iPhone 17 Pro

Honor X80 Pro Max

Huawei Pura X View

Huawei nova 16

In general, Apple holds four of the top ten spots, two of which belong to the newest generation. The remaining positions are divided between leading Chinese manufacturers Huawei and Honor.

These sales results once again confirm how the Chinese market is responding to global technology trends and how strong the Apple brand's position is in this region.