Fire breaks out in two adjacent eateries in Yakkabog

A fire broke out at night in two adjacent catering establishments in the Yakkabog district of Kashkadarya region. As a result of the incident, both buildings sustained damage.

According to the regional Emergency Situations Department, the incident occurred on October 1 at 03:17 on Amir Temur Street.

Upon receiving the alert, two duty squads from Fire and Rescue Unit No. 22 of the Yakkabog District Emergency Situations Department were dispatched to the scene. The rescuers arrived at the location at 03:25.

As a result of prompt actions, the fire was completely extinguished around 04:25. Thanks to the efforts of the specialists, the spread of the fire was prevented, and 600 square meters of the area were saved.

According to preliminary data, an area of 40 square meters of the first eatery and 38 square meters of the second eatery were damaged.

Currently, the causes of the fire are being investigated. Relevant inspection works are underway regarding the incident.