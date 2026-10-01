Unprecedented event in US court: Man awaiting death penalty proven innocent

·38·World
Unprecedented event in US court: Man awaiting death penalty proven innocent

One of the most sensational and prolonged cases in the history of the US judicial system ended with an unexpected twist. In the state of Utah, a man accused of a serious crime who spent 41 years awaiting the death penalty has been released on bail.

The fate of the convict, who spent more than half his life behind bars under the daily threat of execution, changed radically thanks to modern genetic expertise.

The 1985 murder and delayed genetic proof

According to the details of the incident, the citizen was found guilty of a brutal murder committed in 1985 and sentenced to the supreme penalty — death. Because the forensics of that era were not as developed as they are today, the decision made on the case remained in force for decades.

However, new judicial inquiries and re-examinations conducted using advanced technologies paved the way for true justice to be established:

  • Physical evidence reviewed: Biological physical evidence preserved from the crime scene underwent modern DNA testing.

  • Absolute mismatch: The analysis results showed that the DNA traces at the crime scene did not match the DNA profile of the person held in confinement for 41 years at all.

  • Path to freedom: Based on this irrefutable evidence, the court decided to release the convict from prison on bail.

Judicial errors and serious questions in the system

This event has reignited sharp debates among the US public and human rights defenders regarding the application of the death penalty.

The possibility of the innocence of a person who spent four decades on death row once again shows not only that justice was delayed, but also how high the risk is that innocent people might be sentenced to the supreme penalty due to a judicial error. At present, the local prosecutor's office and investigative agencies are preparing final legal conclusions on this case.

UtahDNA expertiseDeath penaltyBail
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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