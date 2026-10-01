Earthquake in Kyrgyzstan felt in four regions of Uzbekistan

·34·Uzbekistan
Earthquake in Kyrgyzstan felt in four regions of Uzbekistan

Today, on October 1, an earthquake was recorded in the Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan. The tremor was also felt in certain regions of Uzbekistan. This was reported by the Republican Center for Seismic Prognostic Monitoring.

According to the center, the earthquake occurred at 13:17. The magnitude of the recorded earthquake was 4.3, and its focal depth was 10 kilometers.

According to the data, the epicenter of the earthquake was located 333 kilometers northeast of Tashkent, in the territory of the Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan.

The geographical coordinates of the earthquake were indicated as 41.39 degrees north latitude and 73.2 degrees east longitude.

The earth tremor was felt with an intensity of 2 points in certain parts of Uzbekistan.

In particular, the impact of the earthquake was recorded in the following areas:

  • Khanabad district — 2 points, 68 kilometers from the epicenter;

  • Kurgantepa district — 2 points, 75 kilometers;

  • Pakhtabad district — 2 points, 80 kilometers;

  • Jalaquduq district — 2 points, 88 kilometers.

Thus, the tremor in Kyrgyzstan was mildly felt in these four regions of Uzbekistan.

Recall that it was previously reported that an earthquake also occurred in the territory of Kyrgyzstan on September 17 of this year.

Kyrgyzstan earthquakeJalal-Abad regionTashkentSeismic Prognostic Monitoring
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Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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