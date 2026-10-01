In a bloody shirt before the Prime Minister: The ordinary plumber who saved a Flydubai plane from disaster

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In a bloody shirt before the Prime Minister: The ordinary plumber who saved a Flydubai plane from disaster

Details of a terrifying emergency aboard a Flydubai airliner en route from Dubai to Tel Aviv are capturing global attention. The citizen who saved passengers from certain destruction during an armed attack on the pilot inside the aircraft cabin was officially received by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The hero passenger arrived at the meeting wearing the white t-shirt he had on during that fateful event, with bloodstains still clearly visible. He turned out to be Yaniv Hayoun, a plumber by trade.

Storming the cabin and moments of life and death

Yaniv Hayoun personally recounted to the Prime Minister how the events unfolded. Realizing that chaos and a bloody attack had broken out in the cockpit, Hayoun acted without a second's hesitation:

  • Neutralizing the attacker: He burst into the cabin, grabbed the armed attacker from behind with a special chokehold, immobilized and disarmed him.

  • Pulling the yoke: With the airliner at risk of plunging toward the ground as a result of the attack, he immediately pulled the control yoke toward himself, halting the plane's steep descent.

"Documentaries about plane crashes helped"

Hayoun has neither aviation nor any special military training. When Netanyahu asked him how he managed to control the plane in such a critical situation without any professional experience, his answer amazed everyone:

"I don't have any special knowledge, I'm just an ordinary plumber. But I used to watch a lot of documentary shows on TV related to the investigation of plane crashes. It was precisely because of those shows that I knew how to hold the control yoke in an emergency situation."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized that Yaniv Hayoun's promptness, high courage, and composure directly saved the lives of hundreds of people, expressing boundless gratitude to him on behalf of the entire country and personally embracing him.

Investigation efforts regarding a suspected terrorist attempt are ongoing by Israeli and international security services concerning this flight, which was safely landed at Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia with the help of other passengers and pilots.

FlydubaiBenjamin NetanyahuYaniv HayounTel Aviv
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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